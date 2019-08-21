An NGO in Nigeria is planning to train 10,000 youths across in governance and politics.

Baywood Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, said it is collaborating with the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and others to increase participation of youths in politics and governance.

This approach, the NGO said it is in line the African Youth Charter, a political and legal framework which provides a strategic framework and direction for development activities at continental, regional and national levels across Africa.

Baywood Ibe, the president, and founder Baywood Foundation stated while giving remarks at a conference organised in Lagos last week.

Ibe said the collaboration will also involve the Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) and the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

“Beginning from 2020, Baywood Foundation in collaboration with the African Union, ECOWAS and other sub-regional economic community councils will be partnering on a pilot project known as Baywood Foundation Internship scheme in support of the affirmative action.

“We expect that when this takes off, the initiative would have the capacity to absorb over 10,000 youths from all over Africa. These interns will be provided with placement opportunities at relevant political agencies, corporate organisations, legislative bodies, and government agencies to enable them to establish networks, upgrade knowledge levels and chart a career path in government,” he said.

While commending Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the "Not Too Young To Run” bill in 2018, he called for the adoption of the 30% youth affirmative action.

The organisation said it will provide the seed capital to finance the take-off of the project. In the last 10 years, the youth-oriented organisation said it has empowered more than 100, 000 indigent community people across key thematic areas such as health, education and economic empowerment.