This simple LinkedIn trick will help potential employers find you when you're on the job hunt

A simple profile tweak can boost your chances of getting a job on LinkedIn.

If you're not currently employed, make sure you still fill in a "Current Position" on your profile.

This will ensure that you show up in searches by potential employers.

Looking for a job? One tiny aspect of your LinkedIn profile could be keeping you from getting noticed by potential employers.

If you're not currently employed, there's a good chance the "Current Position" field on your profile is empty.

Sue Ellson, an independent LinkedIn specialist and career development practitioner, told Business Insider that's a mistake. You're much more likely to show up in search results if you have a current position listed, according to Ellson.

Even if you don't currently have a job, you should still create a current position, she said. There's no need to be deceitful, but you can fill it in with information about the type of work you're seeking.

"In the employer section, mention 'Various' for now," Ellson said. "You can discuss how you are currently doing research, networking, studying, applying for jobs, in which areas, etc."

Avoid using the words "seeking opportunities" because they can make you look desperate, Ellson said.

Additional tips from Ellson and other LinkedIn experts for finding a job on the platform include asking for a referral, switching on the setting that notifies employers you're available, and writing succinct and personalized messages when reaching out to potential employers.

And, while job opportunities do come down to your particular skill set and experience, connections play a very important role, too. Blair Decembrele, a career expert at LinkedIn, suggested reaching out to a potential employer through groups if you can't find any mutual connections.

"Find them through writing a really good message to them that's going to stand out from the crowd," she said.