Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN

Tidal, a global music and entertainment platform, has launched its service in Uganda in partnership with Africa's largest telecoms network, MTN, Billboard reports.

The partnership deal will allow the music streaming platform to leverage on MTN's over 200 million subscribers across Africa.

Billboard quoted Lior Tibon, Tidal's COO in a statement saying, “Africa is a continent that has long been an inspiration for music heard around the world and Tidal is excited to highlight the vibrant musicians on our platform.”

Olivier Prentout, MTN Uganda’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement that, “This partnership with TIDAL further demonstrates [MTN’s] strategic vision to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to our customers by making music more available on their smartphones."

Tidal wants to leverage on MTN subscribers across African markets

The deal gives MTN's 10.5 million Ugandan subscribers access to Tidal as part of their mobile subscription plans, with streaming data included in the deal.

Ugandan joins South Africa as the only two African countries where Tidal is available. The music streaming platform launched in South Africa In 2015.

The statement added that plans are also in the works to expand to additional countries in which MTN operates in Africa in the future.

MTN Uganda customers will receive a free 30-day trial to Tidal, as well as options to sign up for one-, three-, seven- and 30-day subscriptions.

The platform will also host local music on its service in addition to its already-vast catalogue and will host a Collaboration Conference on September 27, 2018, in Uganda to help bring in local artists to learn about the streaming service and how they can work on projects together moving forward.

The following day, Tidal and MTN will also host a concert featuring Kranium, DJ Spinall, Beenie Gunter and local DJs in Kampala.

With 56 million songs in its catalogue and over 225,000 high-quality videos for passionate music fans, Tidal will offer yet another opportunity to the growing music industry in Africa.

