Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu says his firm will close a $2.5 billion oil asset acquisition deal in the country in the next few weeks.

The billionaire urges policymakers to continue to take a step at improving ease of doing business as the economy is far better than 2016.

Sources say Tony Elumelu is in talks with the Royal Dutch Shell Plc to buy two of its Nigerian oil assets in the Niger Delta region.

Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of Heirs Holdings Limited, Tony Elumelu has disclosed that his firm will close a $2.5 billion oil asset acquisition deal in the country in the next few weeks.

The billionaire banker stated this in an interview with CNN on Monday, October 22, 2018, monitored by ThisDay newspaper.

Elumelu, who also doubles as the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc, said the country's economy is heading in the right direction compared to 2016 and urged policymakers to continue to take a step at improving ease of doing business.

ThisDay quoted him as saying, “Things are changing in Nigeria and it appears our economic managers have finally gotten a strong grip on the economy.”

“Oil prices going up is good and encouraging. Our group is in the process of closing a $2.5 billion oil asset acquisition in the country. We are doing this as a demonstration of confidence in the economy. If the economy was not good or improving, we would not be contemplating that.

“The truth is that in 2016, we had a bit of challenge with capital control, but in 2018, we don’t have such any more. Access to dollar is now easy. I speak as someone who invests significantly in Nigeria.

“Raising $2.5 billion for investment would not come through if the foreign investors were scared about capital control,” Elumelu said.

Tony Elumelu to buy Shell Oil assets?

In July 2018, sources told Bloomberg News that Tony Elumelu is in talks with the Royal Dutch Shell Plc, to buy two of its Nigerian oil assets in the Niger Delta region.

According to the reports, Shell's oil mining licenses 11 and 17 might be sold for $2 billion. Also included in the deals are infrastructure assets such as a natural gas-fired power plant that would be managed by Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, another company owned by Tony Elumelu.

Shell has sold billions of dollars of Niger Delta assets as conflict, militant attacks and accusation over environmental pollution fuel major concern for Anglo-Dutch firm in the region.

