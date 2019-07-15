Niger and South Sudan are the most impacted countries by severe multidimensional poverty in the world, according to the 2019 Multidimensional Poverty Index.

In Africa, Niger and South Sudan are the most impacted countries by severe multidimensional poverty in the world, according to a new report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The new report, 2019 Multidimensional Poverty Index, released in collaboration with Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) sheds light on the number of people around the world living in severe multidimensional poverty.

Business Insider SSA understands that multidimensional poverty goes beyond financial poverty.

According to the report, the traditional concept of poverty is outdated and needs to “focus more on disparities in how people experience poverty, revealing vast inequalities among countries and among the poor themselves.”

Pedro Conceição, Director of the Human Development Report Office at UNDP, said, “We need—even amongst those living in poverty—to understand people’s different experiences of deprivation. Are they malnourished? Can they go to school? Only then will poverty reduction policies be both efficient and effective.“

“We looked at data for a group of ten middle- and low-income countries and we found encouraging news that the bottom 40 percent were moving faster than the rest,” says Sabina Alkire, OPHI Director. “A pro-poor pattern that reduces inequalities in several Sustainable Development Goals.”

Findings from the research revealed that there are 1.3 billion people living in multidimensional poverty in 101 countries, 23% of the population.

This infographic takes a closer look at the UNDP findings with a focus on top-9 countries where the majority of the population are living n severe multidimensional poverty.