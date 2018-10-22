Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy Trader Joe's and Harris Teeter are recalling hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of pizzas and burritos

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Pizzas and burritos sold at Trader Joe's and Harris Teeter are being recalled. A supplier recalled 795,261 pounds of pizza and burritos on Sunday, due to salmonella and listeria concerns.

Trader Joe's is dealing with another recall.

Trader Joe's is dealing with another recall.

(Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com)

Trader Joe's is dealing with another recall.

On Sunday, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. is recalling 795,261 pounds of products. The products — a pizza and three types of burrito — contain an onion ingredient that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, according to the FSIS.

The products are sold at Trader Joe's and Harris Teeter.

The recalled products include:

  • Harris Teeter's BBQ Style Chicken Artisan Pizza
  • Harris Teeter's Chicken Sausage, Egg White and Cheese Breakfast Burrito
  • Harris Teeter's Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Burrito
  • Trader Joe's Carnitas with Salas Verde Burrito

The items were produced between September 27 and October 15. The FSIS has more information on how to identify whether a product has been recalled on its website.

As of Sunday, there had not been any confirmed illnesses associated with the products.

Last week, food suppliers recalled a combined 2,811 pounds of ready-to-eat salads from grocers including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and 7-Eleven, because of concerns about salmonella and listeria contamination.

Salmonella and listeria have been responsible for several widespread food-poisoning outbreaks in recent history.

In 1985, more than 6,000 people were sickened and nine people died in a salmonella outbreak tied to tainted milk. A 2009 salmonella outbreak linked to a peanut factory sickened more than 500 people, eight of whom died.

Earlier this year, South Africa was hit with the largest listeria outbreak ever detected, according to the World Health Organization. It left more than 200 people dead.

The most recent major listeria outbreak in the US was in 2011, when seven people died after eating contaminated cantaloupe.

