Tshabalala, according to the bank, is expected to assume the position and start work with immediate effect.

She will replace Charles Boamah, the former Senior Vice President of the Bank, who retired from the Bank on Monday, March 2, 2020 after 23 years of service.

Before her appointment, Tshabalala already worked in the African Development Bank Group since August 12018.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Adesina said, “Ms Tshabalala has demonstrated highly commendable senior leadership management qualities and brings a strong perspective on results orientation and delivery that will be important as the Bank moves ahead with the delivery of its programs and commitments.”

Adding that “I am very pleased to appoint her to step up into this role as Acting Senior Vice President, as the Bank manages this senior leadership transition, to ensure stability and continuity of our work and operations. I am confident she will do very well. She will continue to hold simultaneously her position as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer in this interim period.”