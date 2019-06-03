This comes after Lucy resigned as the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee which was formed by FIFA.

She was the former CEO of Airtel Ghana (now AirtelTigo). She repositioned the company into the fastest growing telecom business and industry leader in data and digital services.

Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles with Millicom and Vodafone both in Ghana and a number of African countries.

In 2014, she made headlines as the first Ghanaian woman to be appointed CEO of a multinational telecoms business.

Lucy has extensive experience outside the African continent. She began her illustrious career with Ford Motor Company, spending a decade with the company in many roles. She also worked as a Change Manager for the Royal Bank of Scotland, playing a key role in the ABN/AMBRO merger.

Lucy is a chartered electrical and electronic engineer, with a first-class degree from the University of East London and an MBA from INSEAD. She has a reputation for transforming businesses for growth even in the most challenging situations.

Recently, she launched her book, The Bold New Normal. The book is aimed at engineering a change in mindset, to inspire and empower young Africans to change Africa’s narrative and to collectively create a continent where everyone prospers.

Lucy’s new company, Morgan Stanley, is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City.