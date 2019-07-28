Atlas Network, in collaboration with African Students For Liberty (ASFL) host 2019 Africa Liberty Forum.

At the event, Atlas Network will announce the winners of the Regional Liberty Awards, which celebrate the most successful projects by Atlas Network partners.

Africa Liberty Forum brings together friends of the freedom movement across Africa to discuss challenges facing the region and to learn from one another how to most effectively advance free-market reforms.

Atlas Network, in collaboration with African Students For Liberty, is excited to announce that registration is open for this year’s Africa Liberty Forum.

The 2019 event will be held Thursday, August 22 through Friday, August 23 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Atlas Network is a nonprofit organisation that strengthens the freedom movement around the globe by connecting more than 450 independent partners in over 95 countries that share the vision of a free, prosperous and peaceful world.

With ASFL as the co-host, Africa Liberty Forum brings together friends of the freedom movement across Africa to discuss challenges facing the region and to learn from one another how to most effectively advance free-market reforms.

The event will feature dialogues on the importance of rule of law and human rights, fighting corruption and advancing property rights, government accountability, careers in advancing freedom across the continent, and more. Attendees will learn from distinguished speakers and participate in interactive sessions to strengthen civil society efforts to move public policy in the direction of greater freedom.

The two-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Nairobi and will feature delegates from various African countries, who will engage in discussions on efforts to put the continent on the path of economic growth.

Keynote speakers include international business leaders, economists, development and policy experts, including Senegalese entrepreneur, Magatte Wade, the founder and CEO of SkinIsSkin.com, who will lead conversations on how we can communicate the need for economic freedom to African citizens, business leaders, NGOs, and global supporters of African prosperity. Ambassador Dr. Martin Kimani, Director of the National Counter-Terrorism Center Kenya and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary serving as Kenya’s Permanent Representative and Head of Mission to the United Nations at Nairobi, will also speak.

Other speakers include Dr. Garett Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business; June Arunga, Founder, Usafi Comfort; Temba Nolutshungu, Director of the Free Market Foundation, South Africa, Japheth Omojuwa, founder and Chief Strategist at The Alpha Reach; Linda Kavuka, Programs Manager at African Students For Liberty; Brad Lips, Atlas Network’s chief executive officer; and Dr. Tom Palmer, the executive vice president for international programs at Atlas Network.

Register to participate at the Africa Liberty Forum (#AfricaLF19) today here.