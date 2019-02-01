The US government has imposed visa restrictions on Ghana.

This is because Ghana has failed to coorperate in deporting some of their nationals.

If Ghana still does not corporate after this sanction, the US may expand the imposition.

The United States (US) government says it has imposed a visa restrictions on Ghana.

This is because Ghana has failed to cooperate in taking back deported Ghanaians from US.

In a statement issued by the Department of Homeland Security it said that Ghana “has denied or unreasonably delayed accepting their nationals ordered removed from the United States.”

The statement added that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered consular officials to impose visa restrictions on some categories of visa applicants and “without an appropriate response from Ghana, the scope of these sanctions may be expanded to a wider population.”

In August last year, the US Embassy threatened to impose visa restrictions on Ghanaian citizens.

The US government said that the Ghana government was not complying with international obligations regarding the issuance of travel documents to Ghanaians awaiting deportation in the USA.

The US did not state how many Ghanaian deportees are involved but media reports suggested in 2018 that about 7,000 Ghanaians are to be deported to Ghana from the US.