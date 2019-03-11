This follows an announcement from the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The move is expected to be replicated across the country’s missions worldwide.

The minister whiles addressing members of the Ghanaian community, diplomats and business personalities and others during the celebration of Ghana’s 62nd Independence anniversary in the UK said that the growing relations between the two countries have seen the inauguration of the UK/Ghana Business Council, which has informed the signing of a communiqué.

The slashed down of the fees according to the minister will grow relations between Ghana and the UK and as well boost investments in the country.

Recounting the constraints that Ghana has faced, Madam Botchwey nonetheless pointed out that there has been remarkable progress across the various sectors.

The minister was particularly enthusiastic about gains made in the trade and investment sector. She applauded the growing relations between Ghana and the UK, saying it is transitioning from aid dependence to one of trade and economic partnership.

“I am hopeful that this move will enable many of our compatriots to take the bold step of moving back home and contributing to the development of our motherland,” she stated.