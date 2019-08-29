Vodafone Ghana CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai has been appointed to join the International Advisory Council of the West Africa STEM Hub organisation.

She will join leaders including Prof. Williams Otoo Ellis (Former Vice-Chancellor, KNUST), Ernest Boateng (Group CEO, Global Media Alliance) to execute the aim of the organisation.

Her appointment comes after serving in several Directorship roles in the company including Technology Director, Director for Fixed Business/Customer Operations and Acting Director for Consumer Business.

She is expected to help empower students through life-changing STEM experiences and to tackle careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The President Emeritus and Acting Executive Director of the Western New York STEM Hub, while commenting on Patricia Obo-Nai’s appointment expressed the organisation’s excited in receiving the Vodafone CEO.

He said, “Western New York STEM Hub applauds the commitment to STEM from an impressive business and education leader like Patricia who is joining forces on the International Advisory Council of the West Africa STEM Hub.”

Adding that, “A global allegiance by those with vision will assure a future of innovation that can elevate the lives of the people of West Africa. WNY STEM Hub is proud to join forces in this endeavour."

Speaking about the appointment, Patricia Obo-Nai said, “The future is digital and it is our responsibility to empower the young ones to take up critical positions in this area in order to secure a better future for Africa.”

“I feel extremely privileged to be given this opportunity and I look forward to making a positive contribution to a worthy global cause,” she added.

About Patricia Obo-Nai

Patricia Obo-Nai was appointed Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana in April 2019, With 25-years’ experience in telecommunications.

An Engineer by profession, she has 22 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications.

Also, she has extensive commercial experience in the telecommunications' industry.

Prior to her appointment as CEO of Vodafone, she was the Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations of the company.

She also led the company’s Consumer Business Unit.

About the West Africa STEM Hub

The West Africa STEM Hub has a close association with the Western New York STEM Hub, USA and YALI Regional Leadership Centre, West Africa.

Its purpose is to empower students through life-changing STEM experiences and to tackle careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

It also aims at creating an environment where people of all backgrounds embrace a passion to maximize their individual potential.

The Advisory Council is drawn from eminent global STEM Leaders, educationists, researchers, business leaders including Prof. Williams Otoo Ellis (Former Vice-Chancellor, KNUST), Ernest Boateng (Group CEO, Global Media Alliance), Commodore Issah Yakubu (Chief Staff Officer, Ghana Navy) and Dr. Ashok K. Das (Chief Executive Officer, SunMoksha Asia and US).