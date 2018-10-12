Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Walmart and PayPal are joining forces to help some of the most vulnerable Americans manage their money (WMT)


Strategy Walmart and PayPal are joining forces to help some of the most vulnerable Americans manage their money (WMT)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

PayPal customers will be able to withdraw cash from their account at all Walmart stores across the United States starting in early November. This is the first time that PayPal customers have been able to withdraw money from their account at a brick-and-mortar store.

Walmart play

Walmart

(Reuters)

  • PayPal customers will be able to withdraw cash from their account at all Walmart stores across the United States starting in early November.
  • Each withdrawal will cost $3.
  • This is the first time that PayPal customers have been able to withdraw money from their accounts at a brick-and-mortar store. The service could prove invaluable for the 7% of Americans who are "unbanked," meaning that they do not have a bank account.

PayPal is making it possible for customers to take cash out of their account at Walmart stores, revolutionizing the way that some of the most vulnerable Americans manage their money.

The new partnership was announced early Thursday morning and is expected to be rolled out to Walmart stores nationwide by early November.

"Walmart is committed to expanding access to financial services products that are convenient, easy to use and available for everyday low prices," Daniel Eckert, senior vice president of Walmart Services & Digital Acceleration, said in a press release.

"With 90 percent of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart store, we know that offering PayPal cash in and cash out money services for an exclusive low fee is going to provide great value to the many people who rely on Walmart and PayPal to help manage and move their money."

There is one catch, however: each withdrawal costs $3.

This is the first time that PayPal customers have been able to withdraw money at a brick-and-mortar store. Currently, the only ways to extract funds from your PayPal account are to transfer them to your bank account, use a PayPal MasterCard, or have PayPal mail you a check.

The new service could prove invaluable for Americans who do not have a bank account. As of 2015, the "unbanked" accounted for 7% of the population in the United States.

PayPal already offers a service that allows its customers to pay in cash at various Rite Aid, CVS, and 7-11 locations.

Top Articles

1 Strategy A day in the life of the richest person in the world, Jeff...bullet
2 Strategy Fyre Festival founder sentenced to 6 years in prison after...bullet
3 Strategy How Hooters Air went from a successful airline to a $40...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

LaCroix has been facing a class-action lawsuit over its ingredients.
Strategy LaCroix slams insecticide lawsuit in an over-the-top press release that calls itself a 'cult' deserving of 'patriotism' (FIZZ)
Dead Sears stores have been replaced by Planet Fitness gyms, AMC movie theaters, Dick's Sporting Goods stores, and off-price stores like Burlington Coat Factory.
Strategy Hundreds of Sears stores could soon close — here's what might replace them (SHLD)
Sears is trying to survive until Christmas.
Strategy Sears is reportedly nearing a deal to immediately close certain stores and keep others open through Christmas (SHLD)
Costco gift card
Strategy A money-saving expert says that buying gift cards is one of the best uses of your Costco membership — here's why (COST)
X
Advertisement