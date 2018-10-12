Walmart buys lingerie site Bare Necessities in its latest push to expand its online empire

news

Walmart has acquired the lingerie ecommerce site Bare Necessities for an undisclosed amount, the company announced Friday.

The site sells bras, underwear, swimsuits, and sleepwear from more than 160 brands.

The acquisition follows Walmart's purchases of Jet , MooseJaw, ModCloth , Shoebuy, Bonobos , and Hayneedle.

Walmart has acquired the lingerie ecommerce site Bare Necessities, which sells bras, underwear, swimsuits, and sleepwear from more than 160 brands, the company announced Friday.

Bare Necessities will continue to operate its site separately from Walmart, though some of the site's products could ultimately end up on Walmart.com or Jet.com.

"Over time, for those brands that would like to serve additional customers, we will work to integrate the Bare Necessities’ assortment onto Walmart.com and Jet.com," Denise Incandela, the head of fashion for Walmart U.S. ecommerce, wrote in a blog post.

As part of the deal, Bare Necessities CEO and cofounder Noah Wrubel will take over the intimates category for both Walmart.com and Jet.com, while also continuing to run Bare Necessities.

The acquisition is part of a broader strategy to expand Walmart's online assortment.

After purchasing Jet in 2016 for $3 billion, the retailer went on an acquisition spree, snatching up ecommerce companies that appeal to higher-income customers like MooseJaw, ModCloth, Shoebuy, Bonobos, and Hayneedle.

Walmart recently struck a deal with Lord & Taylor to create a premium fashion destination on its site. The new landing page gives Walmart shoppers access to more than 125 of the department store's brands.

Walmart has also been adding tens of thousands of baby products to its site, and recently launched a new clothing line in partnership with Ellen DeGeneres.