Walmart is now selling high-end hiking boots and camping gear in its latest push for wealthy shoppers (WMT)

Walmart on Monday is launching a premium outdoor store curated by Moosejaw. The store will sell high-end brands of hiking boots, camping gear, and outdoor apparel.

Walmart is selling premium hiking boots, camping gear, and outdoor apparel through a new online shop curated by Moosejaw.

The shop, called The Premium Outdoor Store, launches Monday on Walmart.com.

It will feature thousands of items from dozens of outdoor brands, including Craghoppers, Deuter, First Ascent by Eddie Bauer, Gramicci, Jack Wolfskin, Stonewear and Tentsile. It will also carry Moosejaw-branded clothing, jackets, and gear.

Initially, most of the inventory will be fulfilled by Moosejaw, which Walmart acquired last year for $51 million. Over time, Walmart plans to add products from other specialty outdoor retailers and brands, Moosejaw CEO Eoin Comerford said in a statement.

"We're introducing a completely new, outdoor specialty assortment that hasn't been available to Walmart customers in the past," Comerford said. "It's kind of an honor, since this is the first time that Walmart is creating an online store on its flagship site curated by one of its acquired specialty retailers."

The new site is part of a broader strategy to expand Walmart's online assortment and attract higher-income shoppers.

Walmart recently struck a deal with Lord & Taylor to create a premium fashion destination on its site. The new landing page gives Walmart shoppers access to more than 125 of the department store's brands.

Walmart has also been adding tens of thousands of baby products to its site, and recently launched a new clothing line in partnership with Ellen DeGeneres.

