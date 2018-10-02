Pulse.com.gh logo
Walmart just made another major acquisition to cash in on a $21 billion opportunity that many retailers have ignored (WMT)


Walmart is acquiring women's plus-size retailer Eloquii. Walmart would not disclose pricing details. However, sources familiar with the matter told Recode that it will pay $100 million for the brand.

Walmart wants in on the plus-size market.

On Tuesday, it announced that it would be acquiring Eloquii, a women's fashion brand that is targeted exclusively at plus-size shoppers. The company started online in 2014 and has since opened five stores across the United States.

Walmart would not disclose pricing details to Business Insider. However, sources familiar with the matter told Recode that Walmart will pay $100 million for the brand, which is nearly three times Eloquii's annual revenue.

Women's plus-size apparel is a big business. It generates $21.4 billion of annual sales in the US and is growing faster than the country's overall apparel market, according to the NPD Group.

