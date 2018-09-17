Walmart reveals the most bizarre top-selling items in every state

news

Walmart.com analyzed the hottest-selling items in every state and found some unusual top sellers.

According to the data, New Yorkers love Cheerios, Californians love protein powder, and Ohioans are big fans of grape-flavored drink mix.



Walmart knows more about what Americans are buying than any other US retailer, thanks to its sheer size.

The company tracks shoppers' purchases across Walmart.com and its more than 4,700 US stores. In a recent analysis of Walmart.com data, the retailer identified the 25 hottest-selling items in every state and found some unusual top sellers.

Mayonnaise is popular in North Carolina, french fried onions are big in DC, and vanilla frosting is a top seller in Washington.

Here are some of the most surprising top-selling items in every state, according to Walmart.

ALABAMA: Crayons

ALASKA: RV & marine antifreeze

ARIZONA: L.O.L. Surprise! dolls

ARKANSAS: Chocolate

CALIFORNIA: Protein powder

COLORADO: M&M's peanut chocolate

CONNECTICUT: Ghost in the Shell DVD

DELAWARE: Spiced jelly candy

FLORIDA: Sparkling cider

GEORGIA: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages chair

HAWAII: Barbie farmer doll

IDAHO: My Little Pony mini collection

ILLINOIS: Erasers

INDIANA: Instant coffee

IOWA: Water softening crystals

KANSAS: Ozark Trail tumblers

KENTUCKY: 4x6 photo prints

LOUISIANA: Root beer extract

MAINE: Brownie mix

MARYLAND: Glue sticks

MASSACHUSETTS: Refrigerators

MICHIGAN: Lavender scented cleaning products

MINNESOTA: Flaming Hot Cheetos

MISSISSIPPI: Oil-less fryer

MISSOURI: Life Savers candy

MONTANA: Madden NFL video games

NEBRASKA: Pressed makeup powder

NEVADA: Dog treats

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Cinnamon flavored toothpaste

NEW JERSEY: Pool salt

NEW MEXICO: Cat food

NEW YORK: Cheerios

NORTH CAROLINA: Mayonnaise

NORTH DAKOTA: Watermelon flavored gum

OHIO: Grape flavored drink mix

OKLAHOMA: BBQ sauce

OREGON: Humidifier

PENNSYLVANIA: Plastic hangers

RHODE ISLAND: Christmas lights

SOUTH CAROLINA: Coin bank

SOUTH DAKOTA: Orange juice

TENNESSEE: Disney Infinity power discs

TEXAS: TV wall mounts

UTAH: Personal travel care kits

VERMONT: Sweet canned corn

VIRGINIA: Coolers

WASHINGTON: Vanilla frosting

WEST VIRGINIA: My Life As doll

WISCONSIN: Green Bay Packers bath mat

WYOMING: Flannel shirts

DC: Great Value French Fried Onions