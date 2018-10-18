news

Salads sold at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and 7-Eleven are being recalled.

Suppliers recalled a combined 2,811 pounds of ready-to-eat salads on Wednesday due to salmonella and listeria concerns.

Corn used in the salads, purchased from a shared supplier, was recalled earlier this week due to contamination fears.

Hundreds of pounds of salad sold at Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Walmart are being recalled due to salmonella and listeria contamination concerns.

Food suppliers GHSE, Prime Deli Corporation, Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc., and GH Foods CA recalled a combined 2,811 pounds of ready-to-eat salads, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday. The salads were sold at chains including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and 7-Eleven.

The producers of the ready-to-eat salads learned of the potential contamination when a shared supplier recalled the corn used in the salads earlier this week.

Recalled salads include:

Walmart's Marketside brand Fiesta Salad with Steak

7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad with Bacon

Trader Joe's Mexicali Inspired Salad with Chili Seasoned Chicken

Mary's Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap with Rib Meat

365 by Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken

365 by Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad

GH Foods CA's Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken and BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken

The recalled salads were all produced earlier in October. The USDA has more information on how to identify recalled salads on its website.

As of Wednesday, there have not been any reports of illnesses associated with the salads.

If you have purchased one of the recalled salads, the USDA advises returning or disposing of them immediately.

Salmonella and listeria have been responsible for some of the most widespread food-poisoning outbreaks in recent history.

In 1985, more than 6,000 people were sickened and nine people died in a salmonella outbreak tied to tainted milk. A 2009 salmonella outbreak linked to a peanut factory sickened more than 500 people, eight of whom died.

Earlier this year, South Africa was hit with the largest listeria outbreak that has ever been detected, according to the World Health Organization, with more than 200 people dying. The most recent major listeria outbreak in the US was in 2011, when seven people died after eating contaminated cantaloupe.