news

Walmart's Jet is now selling Nike and Bonobos.

The new Bonobos-dedicated shop on Jet features $98 slim-fit pants, $118 button-down shirts, and $198 bomber jackets. Jet is offering two-day delivery on Bonobos items and free returns.

The dedicated Nike shop on Jet's site now features "hundreds" of Nike products including clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Walmart is using Jet, which caters to higher-income, urban millennials, to help upscale brands get comfortable with the idea of eventually selling on Walmart.com, according to Cowen & Co. analysts.



Walmart-owned Jet.com is adding two new brands to its website just in time for the holidays: Nike and Bonobos.

Customers will be able to shop the brands on Jet's website starting Thursday, the company said.

The new Bonobos-dedicated shop on Jet features $98 slim-fit pants, $118 button-down shirts, and $198 bomber jackets. Jet is offering two-day delivery on Bonobos items and free returns.

" For Bonobos, fit goes beyond shirts that fall just right and pants that do wonders for your butt," Jet's new Bonobos homepage advertises. "It's about creating a world where every man fits, no matter where he’s from or who he is."

The dedicated Nike shop on Jet's site now features "hundreds" of Nike products including clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Jet highlighted on Thursday that it is now an authorized seller of Nike and Nike-owned Converse, "so customers can be assured they are getting authentic gear from both brands." Nike has had issues with counterfeit products on other sites.

The new additions to Jet's site are part of an effort by Walmart to broaden the fashion assortments on both Jet.com and Walmart.com.

Read more: Walmart is now selling high-end hiking boots and camping gear in its latest push for wealthy shoppers

Walmart is using Jet, which caters to higher-income, urban millennials, to help upscale brands get comfortable with the idea of eventually selling on Walmart.com, according to Cowen & Co. analysts.

"We view Jet as a pathway to Walmart.com for many brands that may not yet feel comfortable appearing on Walmart’s website," Cowen analysts wrote in a recent note to clients. "In our view, Jet taking care of these brands and providing a great retail experience will go a long way to convincing them to sell on Walmart.com."