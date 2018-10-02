Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Watch Amazon warehouse employees go wild as news breaks of the company's new $15 minimum wage (AMZN)


Strategy Watch Amazon warehouse employees go wild as news breaks of the company's new $15 minimum wage (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Amazon is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US workers. A video posted to Twitter Tuesday shows hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers shouting, cheering, and jumping in response to the news.

Amazon meeting play

Amazon meeting

(Twitter/@davehclark)

  • Amazon is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US workers.
  • An Amazon executive broke news of the change to hundreds of employees at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday.
  • Video of the meeting shows warehouse workers shouting, cheering, and jumping in response.

Amazon said Tuesday that it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US workers.

The change will affect more than 250,000 Amazon employees, including part-time workers and those hired through temporary agencies, the company said.

The impact will likely be felt the most at Amazon's warehouses, where many of the company's lowest-paid positions are concentrated.

Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president in charge of operations, broke news of the wage increase to hundreds of employees at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday.

In response, workers began shouting, cheering, and jumping, according to a video of the moment that Clark posted to Twitter.

Here's the video:

Top Articles

1 Strategy These are the top 10 African universities right nowbullet
2 Strategy 11 things you should do in the 15 minutes before a job interviewbullet
3 Strategy Some of the most valuable words in Scrabble use a Q without...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The minimum wage increase applies to all of Amazon's workers, including in fulfillment centers.
Strategy Amazon just gave the clearest signal yet it's trying to save its reputation after attacks from all sides (AMZN)
Race against self
Strategy Race against self
Winnebago
Strategy These popular brands say Trump's tariffs are forcing them to raise prices
Pepsi shot down rumors it is considering a move into the cannabis business.
Strategy Pepsi shoots down rumors that it is considering cannabis following a report that Coca-Cola is eyeing CBD-infused beverages (PEP)
X
Advertisement