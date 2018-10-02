Watch Amazon warehouse employees go wild as news breaks of the company's new $15 minimum wage (AMZN)

news

Amazon is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US workers.

An Amazon executive broke news of the change to hundreds of employees at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday.

Video of the meeting shows warehouse workers shouting, cheering, and jumping in response.

The change will affect more than 250,000 Amazon employees, including part-time workers and those hired through temporary agencies, the company said.

The impact will likely be felt the most at Amazon's warehouses, where many of the company's lowest-paid positions are concentrated.

Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president in charge of operations, broke news of the wage increase to hundreds of employees at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday.

In response, workers began shouting, cheering, and jumping, according to a video of the moment that Clark posted to Twitter.