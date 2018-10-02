Watch Amazon warehouse employees go wild as news breaks of the company's new $15 minimum wage (AMZN)

Amazon is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US workers. A video posted to Twitter Tuesday shows hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers shouting, cheering, and jumping in response to the news.
Amazon said Tuesday that it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US workers.
The change will affect more than 250,000 Amazon employees, including part-time workers and those hired through temporary agencies, the company said.
The impact will likely be felt the most at Amazon's warehouses, where many of the company's lowest-paid positions are concentrated.
Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president in charge of operations, broke news of the wage increase to hundreds of employees at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday.
In response, workers began shouting, cheering, and jumping, according to a video of the moment that Clark posted to Twitter.