The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Maame Dufie Ofori made the announcement at a press conference held on Monday, June 24, 2019.

According to her, the depreciation of the cedi to the dollar, projected inflation rate and increasing electricity and water demands have necessitated the increment.

Last Friday, the PURC announced an 11.17% tariff increase for electricity from July 1.

The commission said it approved the increase after considering proposals from the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited, the Northern Distribution Company (NEDCo) and Enclave Power Company Limited (EPC).

Tariff proposals for water also came from these stakeholders.

Mrs Ofori said, “In line with the commission’s regulatory oversight mandate, extensive technical and financial analysis of the proposals were undertaken.”

She added that “The key objective of the tariff review was to sustain the financial viability of the utility service providers as well as ensuring the delivery of quality service to consumers.”