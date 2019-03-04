The Chairman of the Board of Directors of WBAF, Mr Baybars Altuntas, presented the award to the minister at the World Excellence Awards night 2019, which was held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Dr Awal was chosen for his innovative initiatives that have enhanced the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Ghana, as well as his support for startups and small businesses in the country.

The citation read, “WBAF recognises your role in encouraging and enhancing startups and bringing the startup agenda at the centre of government policy.”

Earlier this year, FAKS Investigative Services, a Ghanaian research and investigative company named Dr Awal as Ghana’s Best Performing Minister for 2018.

The World Excellence Awards night 2019 saw in attendance great world business leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers.

They included the President of Croatia, the Speaker of Parliament for Kosovo, the Minister for Youth and Sports in Turkey, and the former Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey.

Others were the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Crafts Minister of Croatia, the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Minister of Kosovo, the State Minister of Macedonia and the Mayor of Seville Municipality in Spain.

Representatives from Spain Investment and Trade Agency (ICEX), World Bank Group and the European Trade Association for Business Angels (EBAN) were also present.