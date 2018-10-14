Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

We shopped at IKEA and Target to see which is a better place to buy inexpensive furniture. Here's the verdict. (TGT)


Strategy We shopped at IKEA and Target to see which is a better place to buy inexpensive furniture. Here's the verdict. (TGT)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

IKEA and Target both sell tons of inexpensive furniture and home decor. But after shopping at both, we found one had better prices and perks for shoppers. See which store is better.

Assembly is required for most furniture bought at IKEA and Target. play

Assembly is required for most furniture bought at IKEA and Target.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

  • IKEA and Target both sell a ton of inexpensive furniture and home products.
  • IKEA has more to choose from because its warehouses sell only furniture and home products, but with more than 1,800 locations in the United States, Target stores are more accessible.
  • Assembly is almost always required for furniture purchased at either store. IKEA acquired TaskRabbit in 2017 to make the assembly process easier for shoppers, but Target doesn't offer a similar service.
  • We shopped at both stores and found one of them was a better choice for buying cheap furniture.

IKEA and Target both sell plenty of inexpensive furniture, dish sets, towels, and home essentials.

IKEA warehouses are massive, and they offer hundreds of options to shoppers. Because it specializes in furniture and home products, it has a much bigger selection of those products than Target does.

But Target is a lot more accessible than IKEA — Target has 1,839 stores in the United States, and IKEA has only 56. Target stores are much smaller than IKEA stores are, and they're generally easier to navigate.

Most of the furniture each store sells is pretty basic, and it almost always requires assembly, no matter which store you buy it from.

To make the furniture assembly process easier, IKEA acquired TaskRabbit in 2017. TaskRabbit lets users hire temporary workers to deliver purchases, clean homes, and even assemble furniture. IKEA shoppers can hire a "tasker" from the TaskRabbit app and website or through an employee in-store once they have purchased the products.

Target does not offer a similar service.

To see which was a better place to find inexpensive furniture, we visited an IKEA store in Brooklyn, New York, and a Target store in Jersey City, New Jersey. Here's the verdict:

First we went to IKEA in Brooklyn.

First we went to IKEA in Brooklyn. play

First we went to IKEA in Brooklyn.

(Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com)


One of the first things we saw in the store was a massive showroom of couches and armchairs. The chairs cost around $300, and couches are typically around $600.

One of the first things we saw in the store was a massive showroom of couches and armchairs. The chairs cost around $300, and couches are typically around $600. play

One of the first things we saw in the store was a massive showroom of couches and armchairs. The chairs cost around $300, and couches are typically around $600.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It also sells bar stools that range in price from $60 to $150. The quality varied — some of the less expensive products didn't feel super sturdy.

It also sells bar stools that range in price from $60 to $150. The quality varied — some of the less expensive products didn't feel super sturdy. play

It also sells bar stools that range in price from $60 to $150. The quality varied — some of the less expensive products didn't feel super sturdy.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It also has smaller showrooms with shelves and display units. Assembly is required for most products, but IKEA has a partnership with TaskRabbit that you can use if you don't want to spend time putting everything together yourself.

It also has smaller showrooms with shelves and display units. Assembly is required for most products, but IKEA has a partnership with TaskRabbit that you can use if you don't want to spend time putting everything together yourself. play

It also has smaller showrooms with shelves and display units. Assembly is required for most products, but IKEA has a partnership with TaskRabbit that you can use if you don't want to spend time putting everything together yourself.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Dressers and other small furniture items cost under $100.

Dressers and other small furniture items cost under $100. play

Dressers and other small furniture items cost under $100.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


A lot of the products that IKEA carries are very minimalistic and simple. The quality didn't seem to be great, but nothing was particularly expensive. These shelves cost $20 each.

A lot of the products that IKEA carries are very minimalistic and simple. The quality didn't seem to be great, but nothing was particularly expensive. These shelves cost $20 each. play

A lot of the products that IKEA carries are very minimalistic and simple. The quality didn't seem to be great, but nothing was particularly expensive. These shelves cost $20 each.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Large bookcases cost under $40.

Large bookcases cost under $40. play

Large bookcases cost under $40.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Shelving units can be bought individually or in combination with one another. Combinations could cost as much as $600, but it was hard to tell how sturdy they were.

Shelving units can be bought individually or in combination with one another. Combinations could cost as much as $600, but it was hard to tell how sturdy they were. play

Shelving units can be bought individually or in combination with one another. Combinations could cost as much as $600, but it was hard to tell how sturdy they were.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


On the lower level, I saw a marketplace that carried essentials besides furniture. Most of the kitchen products IKEA was selling were very basic, white-and-gray products. Everything cost under $10, and many things like utensils cost under $5.

On the lower level, I saw a marketplace that carried essentials besides furniture. Most of the kitchen products IKEA was selling were very basic, white-and-gray products. Everything cost under $10, and many things like utensils cost under $5. play

On the lower level, I saw a marketplace that carried essentials besides furniture. Most of the kitchen products IKEA was selling were very basic, white-and-gray products. Everything cost under $10, and many things like utensils cost under $5.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Plates and bowls typically cost under $4 per plate or $25 for a set.

Plates and bowls typically cost under $4 per plate or $25 for a set. play

Plates and bowls typically cost under $4 per plate or $25 for a set.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


IKEA has tons of storage boxes for under $20.

IKEA has tons of storage boxes for under $20. play

IKEA has tons of storage boxes for under $20.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The marketplace also carries rugs that range from $20 to about $100 ...

The marketplace also carries rugs that range from $20 to about $100 ... play

The marketplace also carries rugs that range from $20 to about $100 ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... $2 towels ...

... $2 towels ... play

... $2 towels ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and pillows for only $20. The quality on everything seemed decent, but not great.

... and pillows for only $20. The quality on everything seemed decent, but not great. play

... and pillows for only $20. The quality on everything seemed decent, but not great.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Towards the exit were products like photo frames and decor. Small frames only cost $2 ...

Towards the exit were products like photo frames and decor. Small frames only cost $2 ... play

Towards the exit were products like photo frames and decor. Small frames only cost $2 ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... but larger prints cost up to $100.

... but larger prints cost up to $100. play

... but larger prints cost up to $100.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


IKEA's store credit card offers 5% back in rewards on each purchase. It also has a rewards program called IKEA Family that offers members monthly discounts, free coffee, food discounts, and perks like price protection and a purchase history to make re-ordering easier.

IKEA's store credit card offers 5% back in rewards on each purchase. It also has a rewards program called IKEA Family that offers members monthly discounts, free coffee, food discounts, and perks like price protection and a purchase history to make re-ordering easier. play

IKEA's store credit card offers 5% back in rewards on each purchase. It also has a rewards program called IKEA Family that offers members monthly discounts, free coffee, food discounts, and perks like price protection and a purchase history to make re-ordering easier.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


IKEA has a ton to offer. Most of the products it carries are pretty basic, and prices are low on a majority of what it carries. The quality varies a lot, and assembly is required on almost everything. But one of the biggest perks is that IKEA has a partnership with Task Rabbit, so you don't have to put everything together yourself.

IKEA has a ton to offer. Most of the products it carries are pretty basic, and prices are low on a majority of what it carries. The quality varies a lot, and assembly is required on almost everything. But one of the biggest perks is that IKEA has a partnership with Task Rabbit, so you don't have to put everything together yourself. play

IKEA has a ton to offer. Most of the products it carries are pretty basic, and prices are low on a majority of what it carries. The quality varies a lot, and assembly is required on almost everything. But one of the biggest perks is that IKEA has a partnership with Task Rabbit, so you don't have to put everything together yourself.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Next we went to Target in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Next we went to Target in Jersey City, New Jersey. play

Next we went to Target in Jersey City, New Jersey.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Even though Target may not be the first store that comes to mind for furniture, it actually has a lot of different home products to offer. But because it isn't a furniture store, it doesn't carry nearly as much as IKEA.

Even though Target may not be the first store that comes to mind for furniture, it actually has a lot of different home products to offer. But because it isn't a furniture store, it doesn't carry nearly as much as IKEA. play

Even though Target may not be the first store that comes to mind for furniture, it actually has a lot of different home products to offer. But because it isn't a furniture store, it doesn't carry nearly as much as IKEA.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


At the Target we went to, there were no armchairs or couches. It did have a lot of bar stools like IKEA did, and the price range was about the same.

At the Target we went to, there were no armchairs or couches. It did have a lot of bar stools like IKEA did, and the price range was about the same. play

At the Target we went to, there were no armchairs or couches. It did have a lot of bar stools like IKEA did, and the price range was about the same.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It was hard to judge the quality because everything was kept in boxes.

It was hard to judge the quality because everything was kept in boxes. play

It was hard to judge the quality because everything was kept in boxes.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Target's furniture is also pretty simple and minimalistic, like IKEA's. Assembly is required on most things, but Target does not have a partnership with TaskRabbit, so you'd have to assemble things yourself.

Target's furniture is also pretty simple and minimalistic, like IKEA's. Assembly is required on most things, but Target does not have a partnership with TaskRabbit, so you'd have to assemble things yourself. play

Target's furniture is also pretty simple and minimalistic, like IKEA's. Assembly is required on most things, but Target does not have a partnership with TaskRabbit, so you'd have to assemble things yourself.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Kitchen products generally cost more at Target. For example, spoons for cooking cost $2 each at IKEA, but $6 each at Target.

Kitchen products generally cost more at Target. For example, spoons for cooking cost $2 each at IKEA, but $6 each at Target. play

Kitchen products generally cost more at Target. For example, spoons for cooking cost $2 each at IKEA, but $6 each at Target.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Target's plates and bowls cost about the same as IKEA's.

Target's plates and bowls cost about the same as IKEA's. play

Target's plates and bowls cost about the same as IKEA's.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Target also has tons of storage boxes for under $20.

Target also has tons of storage boxes for under $20. play

Target also has tons of storage boxes for under $20.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The rugs at Target cost between $50-130, which is more expensive than at IKEA, but the quality seemed to be about the same.

The rugs at Target cost between $50-130, which is more expensive than at IKEA, but the quality seemed to be about the same. play

The rugs at Target cost between $50-130, which is more expensive than at IKEA, but the quality seemed to be about the same.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Towels were also more expensive for similar quality, costing $10 on average instead of $2.

Towels were also more expensive for similar quality, costing $10 on average instead of $2. play

Towels were also more expensive for similar quality, costing $10 on average instead of $2.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Pillows were about the same price ...

Pillows were about the same price ... play

Pillows were about the same price ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... but picture frames and decor were almost all slightly more expensive at Target.

... but picture frames and decor were almost all slightly more expensive at Target. play

... but picture frames and decor were almost all slightly more expensive at Target.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Target also has a rewards credit card that offers shoppers 5% off every time they use it. It also offers early access to promotions, two-day shipping, and extended returns.

Target also has a rewards credit card that offers shoppers 5% off every time they use it. It also offers early access to promotions, two-day shipping, and extended returns. play

Target also has a rewards credit card that offers shoppers 5% off every time they use it. It also offers early access to promotions, two-day shipping, and extended returns.

(Target)


Even though the products offered at IKEA and Target are similar styles and quality, IKEA had better prices on most products, and it offers TaskRabbit assembly services to make it easier on the shopper, making it the clear winner.

play

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Top Articles

1 Strategy Here's what will happen to your Sears warranty if the company...bullet
2 Strategy These haunting photos of the retail apocalypse reveal a new...bullet
3 Strategy 40 beloved snacks you'll never be able to eat againbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy Buffalo Wild Wings' Blazin' Wing Challenge requires a waiver before attempting
Adidas partners with Amazon to sell its products online in the United States.
Strategy Adidas CEO explains why the company's relationship with Amazon can be a 'battle' (AMZN)
Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos met at work — he was the first person to interview her at the firm.
Strategy A look inside the marriage of the richest couple in history, Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos — who met at work, were engaged in 3 months, and own more land than almost anyone else in America (AMZN)
Former Navy SEAL commander Leif Babin led "American Sniper" Chris Kyle.
Strategy A former Navy SEAL commander says you can't be a great leader without knowing when to be a follower
X
Advertisement