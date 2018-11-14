Tovala is set to disrupt the meal-kit industry. We got a chance to try out its newest smart oven — here's how it works.
Meal kits have become one of the biggest trends in food retail in recent years, with dozens of new companies cropping up and even traditional retailers jumping on the bandwagon, hoping to cash in on time-strapped consumers who want access to easy, healthy meals.
But the backlash has already begun. Some say the market is now oversaturated with meal-kit options, and industry innovators such as Blue Apron have found themselves losing customers.
Tovala, a smart oven and gourmet meal-kit service, is hoping to swoop in and woo these customers on the assumption that they still crave good food and convenience.
The Tovala oven is a countertop machine that combines four types of appliances: a broiler, steamer, oven, and toaster. The oven is WiFi-enabled and connected to an app with hundreds of different recipes on it. The user simply needs to select a recipe on the app or scan the barcode on one of its pre-prepared meals, and the oven will then do all of the work.
In February, Tovala received an undisclosed amount of funding from food giant Tyson Foods. The capital raised was to be used to support Tovala's growth, including adding staff across all departments, geographic expansion, and investment in product, operations, technology and marketing, Tovala said in a press release at the time.
On Tuesday, Tovala launched its new and improved second-generation machine, which is lighter than its predecessor and has a new function that enables users to cook without using the app. The first machine was rolled out in 2017.
Find out how it works below:
There are two main differences between the two models: the new model is 15% smaller and lighter than its predecessor, and users are now able to cook on the oven without having to use the app if they don't want to.
According to the company's CEO, David Rabie, not being able to use the oven without the app was one of the biggest complaints customers had about the original version.
Customers who sign up for 100 Tovala meals within the first 12 months of their purchase are eligible for $100 off the oven.
The oven itself costs $349 and comes with a 180-day return policy.
Customers are required to pick which meals they want on a Wednesday for the following Monday.
There are eight different meals to choose from each week.
"The overarching philosophy in the meals is to have clean ingredients," Rabie told Business Insider. There are no preservatives in the food, the meals are never frozen, and they are meant to last for the week only.
Rabie said that the company has seen a lot of former meal-kit customers turning to Tovala after being frustrated by the chopping, cooking, and cleaning involved with these other meal-kit services.
"I get customers that email me saying, 'You saved my marriage,'" he said. "It is insane what taking the stress of dinner away from people will do. We didn't expect this when we launched the company."
"Spreading a glaze is one of the more involved steps," Alexander Plotkin, the company's chief culinary officer, told Business Insider.
In some cases, you'll be doing no more than opening the box and peeling away the plastic.
If any changes are needed to be made to the recipe, it can be done automatically from the company's headquarters and then updated on every Tovala machine around the country.
The team has resolved one of the biggest complaints customers had with the first version of the oven, and that is that they were not able to operate the machine without using the app. This is now possible.
For example, this miso-glazed salmon and charred citrus broccoli dish steams at 400°F for a minute and 30 seconds, convection bakes at 400°F for five minutes and 30 seconds, then broils at 500°F for four minutes and 15 seconds.
This means there is no messing around with different equipment or dishes.
Tasting the food was probably the most surprising part of this test. While the machine is impressive, it's the high quality of the food that's the real game changer.
Disclaimer: these were voted as some of Tovala's most popular dishes, so we were sampling the best of the best.
Plotkin said that because of the low calorie count and portion control, some customers have said they've lost weight while cooking with the Tovala oven.
Tovala also plans to look at developing meals that would fit into diet plans such as Whole30.
The app allows you to select exactly how you want your egg cooked. We tried a soft- and hard-boiled egg and both were cooked to perfection.
Tovala is more convenient than a meal kit and healthier than a microwave meal. It's an efficient solution to healthy cooking at home.
However, you need to be prepared to fork up for these dishes. While the economics of it might make sense if you live in an expensive city where groceries prices are high, outside of there, it is harder to justify.
That said, if it can give you back your evenings and even save your marriage, maybe it's worth taking the hit.