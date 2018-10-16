Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

We visited ShopRite and Stop & Shop to see which was a better grocery store, and the winner was clear


Strategy We visited ShopRite and Stop & Shop to see which was a better grocery store, and the winner was clear

  • Published: , Refreshed:

ShopRite and Stop & Shop are two of the biggest grocery chains on the East Coast. Even though one of the stores offered a much better shopping experience, the other store had better prices on almost everything. See the verdict.

ShopRite was very crowded, but it offered a lot of good deals. play

ShopRite was very crowded, but it offered a lot of good deals.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

  • ShopRite and Stop & Shop are two grocery chains with a large presence on the East Coast.
  • ShopRite has just under 300 stores and is owned by a private company, Wakefern Food Corp.
  • Stop & Shop has more than 400 stores and is owned by Ahold Delhaize, which also operates Giant, Hannaford, and Food Lion.
  • Both stores offer online ordering and grocery delivery services. But after shopping at both stores, we found that one offers much better deals than the other.

ShopRite and Stop & Shop are two grocery chains with a large presence on the East Coast.

ShopRite, with just under 300 stores in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, is owned by Wakefern Food Corp. According to Wakefern, which is a privately owned company that doesn't release sales information, most ShopRite stores are family-operated stores.

Stop & Shop operates more than 400 stores throughout New York, New Jersey, and New England, and it is owned by Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch company that also operates Giant, Hannaford, and Food Lion. In its second-quarter earnings release, Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller said, "In the United States, comparable sales growth excluding gasoline was -0.1%, or 1.0% adjusted for the timing of Easter. Volumes at Hannaford and Food Lion remained positive but were challenged at the other US brands."

ShopRite and Stop & Shop both offer online ordering and grocery delivery, through the ShopRite from Home and Peapod delivery programs, respectively.

When we visited both stores, we found that although one was more difficult to shop at, it actually offered better deals.

See which grocery store we thought was better:

The first store I visited was a ShopRite location in Scarsdale, New York.

The first store I visited was a ShopRite location in Scarsdale, New York. play

The first store I visited was a ShopRite location in Scarsdale, New York.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Produce was at the front of the store.

Produce was at the front of the store. play

Produce was at the front of the store.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There were apples for $1.29 ...

There were apples for $1.29 ... play

There were apples for $1.29 ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... spinach that was two for $4 ...

... spinach that was two for $4 ... play

... spinach that was two for $4 ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and bouquets of flowers for $4.69 each, or three for $12.

... and bouquets of flowers for $4.69 each, or three for $12. play

... and bouquets of flowers for $4.69 each, or three for $12.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


All of the produce was fresh and well-stocked.

All of the produce was fresh and well-stocked. play

All of the produce was fresh and well-stocked.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Near the produce was a hot-food bar ...

Near the produce was a hot-food bar ... play

Near the produce was a hot-food bar ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and a deli and bakery.

... and a deli and bakery. play

... and a deli and bakery.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There was also a butcher around the corner.

There was also a butcher around the corner. play

There was also a butcher around the corner.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Next to that was an aisle of natural and organic food. The aisles were pretty narrow.

Next to that was an aisle of natural and organic food. The aisles were pretty narrow. play

Next to that was an aisle of natural and organic food. The aisles were pretty narrow.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The natural-foods aisle carried a lot of products like cereal, granola bars, and nut butters. A 10 oz. jar of almond butter cost $7.99.

The natural-foods aisle carried a lot of products like cereal, granola bars, and nut butters. A 10 oz. jar of almond butter cost $7.99. play

The natural-foods aisle carried a lot of products like cereal, granola bars, and nut butters. A 10 oz. jar of almond butter cost $7.99.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It also carried tons of snack foods like cookies, candy, and fruit snacks.

It also carried tons of snack foods like cookies, candy, and fruit snacks. play

It also carried tons of snack foods like cookies, candy, and fruit snacks.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The aisles were all very crowded and narrow, and the poles in the middle of each made it hard to navigate with a shopping cart.

The aisles were all very crowded and narrow, and the poles in the middle of each made it hard to navigate with a shopping cart. play

The aisles were all very crowded and narrow, and the poles in the middle of each made it hard to navigate with a shopping cart.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The end caps of aisles had deals on products like Kellogg's cereal, which was $1.77 per box.

The end caps of aisles had deals on products like Kellogg's cereal, which was $1.77 per box. play

The end caps of aisles had deals on products like Kellogg's cereal, which was $1.77 per box.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The store was organized pretty randomly in some spots. Candy, home supplies, and condiments were all in one aisle.

The store was organized pretty randomly in some spots. Candy, home supplies, and condiments were all in one aisle. play

The store was organized pretty randomly in some spots. Candy, home supplies, and condiments were all in one aisle.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The next aisle over sold staples like rice, beans, and spices. Canned beans cost $0.89.

The next aisle over sold staples like rice, beans, and spices. Canned beans cost $0.89. play

The next aisle over sold staples like rice, beans, and spices. Canned beans cost $0.89.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There were some aisles I wasn't able to get through because they were too crowded, which was frustrating.

play

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There were more snacks a few aisles away. Bags of chips cost $4-6.

There were more snacks a few aisles away. Bags of chips cost $4-6. play

There were more snacks a few aisles away. Bags of chips cost $4-6.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There was a pretty big selection of beer ...

There was a pretty big selection of beer ... play

There was a pretty big selection of beer ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and tons of frozen meals and desserts. The refrigerated section of the store was massive.

... and tons of frozen meals and desserts. The refrigerated section of the store was massive. play

... and tons of frozen meals and desserts. The refrigerated section of the store was massive.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The store also carried a ton of products like detergent, paper towels, and cleaning supplies. A standard-size container of Tide Pods cost $13.99.

The store also carried a ton of products like detergent, paper towels, and cleaning supplies. A standard-size container of Tide Pods cost $13.99. play

The store also carried a ton of products like detergent, paper towels, and cleaning supplies. A standard-size container of Tide Pods cost $13.99.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The lines were really long at every open register, including the self-checkout lane. The store had a lot of good deals, but it was very crowded and hard to shop in.

The lines were really long at every open register, including the self-checkout lane. The store had a lot of good deals, but it was very crowded and hard to shop in. play

The lines were really long at every open register, including the self-checkout lane. The store had a lot of good deals, but it was very crowded and hard to shop in.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Next, I went to Stop & Shop in Tarrytown, New York.

Next, I went to Stop &amp; Shop in Tarrytown, New York. play

Next, I went to Stop & Shop in Tarrytown, New York.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Like at ShopRite, produce was at the front of the store.

Like at ShopRite, produce was at the front of the store. play

Like at ShopRite, produce was at the front of the store.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Apples cost $1.99, slightly more expensive than at ShopRite.

Apples cost $1.99, slightly more expensive than at ShopRite. play

Apples cost $1.99, slightly more expensive than at ShopRite.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Flowers were also more expensive here than at ShopRite, costing about $10 instead of around $5.

Flowers were also more expensive here than at ShopRite, costing about $10 instead of around $5. play

Flowers were also more expensive here than at ShopRite, costing about $10 instead of around $5.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Stop & Shop also had a deli and hot-foods bar, plus a bakery that was near the front of the store.

Stop &amp; Shop also had a deli and hot-foods bar, plus a bakery that was near the front of the store. play

Stop & Shop also had a deli and hot-foods bar, plus a bakery that was near the front of the store.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Stop & Shop had an aisle of natural and organic foods ...

Stop &amp; Shop had an aisle of natural and organic foods ... play

Stop & Shop had an aisle of natural and organic foods ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... but most things were more expensive here than at ShopRite. The same 10 oz. jar of almond butter cost about $10 instead of $8.

... but most things were more expensive here than at ShopRite. The same 10 oz. jar of almond butter cost about $10 instead of $8. play

... but most things were more expensive here than at ShopRite. The same 10 oz. jar of almond butter cost about $10 instead of $8.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There were just as many snacks as at ShopRite, but everything was a dollar or two more expensive.

There were just as many snacks as at ShopRite, but everything was a dollar or two more expensive. play

There were just as many snacks as at ShopRite, but everything was a dollar or two more expensive.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Kellogg's cereal cost almost $5 a box, as opposed to the $2 boxes at ShopRite.

Kellogg's cereal cost almost $5 a box, as opposed to the $2 boxes at ShopRite. play

Kellogg's cereal cost almost $5 a box, as opposed to the $2 boxes at ShopRite.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Staples like rice, beans, and spices also cost slightly more.

Staples like rice, beans, and spices also cost slightly more. play

Staples like rice, beans, and spices also cost slightly more.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The aisles were much wider at Stop & Shop, which definitely made it a better shopping experience.

The aisles were much wider at Stop &amp; Shop, which definitely made it a better shopping experience. play

The aisles were much wider at Stop & Shop, which definitely made it a better shopping experience.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Stop & Shop carried a lot more beer, soda, and juice than ShopRite did.

Stop &amp; Shop carried a lot more beer, soda, and juice than ShopRite did. play

Stop & Shop carried a lot more beer, soda, and juice than ShopRite did.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


But the frozen-food section was about half the size of ShopRite's.

But the frozen-food section was about half the size of ShopRite's. play

But the frozen-food section was about half the size of ShopRite's.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Home-cleaning supplies like laundry detergent and paper towels were all more expensive at Stop & Shop. Tide Pods cost about $7 more at Stop & Shop than at ShopRite.

Home-cleaning supplies like laundry detergent and paper towels were all more expensive at Stop &amp; Shop. Tide Pods cost about $7 more at Stop &amp; Shop than at ShopRite. play

Home-cleaning supplies like laundry detergent and paper towels were all more expensive at Stop & Shop. Tide Pods cost about $7 more at Stop & Shop than at ShopRite.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The lines were long at Stop & Shop, but not as long as at ShopRite.

The lines were long at Stop &amp; Shop, but not as long as at ShopRite. play

The lines were long at Stop & Shop, but not as long as at ShopRite.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Even though ShopRite posed a more stressful shopping experience because of the crowded and narrow aisles and somewhat poor organization, the prices were significantly better across the board. Because of how much less expensive it is to shop there, ShopRite was the winner.

Even though ShopRite posed a more stressful shopping experience because of the crowded and narrow aisles and somewhat poor organization, the prices were significantly better across the board. Because of how much less expensive it is to shop there, ShopRite was the winner. play

Even though ShopRite posed a more stressful shopping experience because of the crowded and narrow aisles and somewhat poor organization, the prices were significantly better across the board. Because of how much less expensive it is to shop there, ShopRite was the winner.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Top Articles

1 Strategy 7 lessons I never forgot from the best bosses I ever hadbullet
2 Strategy 'I've decided to step down as CEO': Eddie Lampert sends email...bullet
3 Strategy 40 beloved snacks you'll never be able to eat againbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Mercedes-Benz has identified a power-steering-fluid leak plaguing its Sprinter vans.
Strategy Some of Amazon's brand-new Mercedes-Benz delivery vans are suffering a mechanical failure (AMZN)
Is your interviewer paying full attention to what you say?
Strategy 13 signs your interviewer wants to hire you
eddie lampert
Strategy 'There were mistakes along the way, for which I take responsibility': Eddie Lampert reportedly addresses Sears employees day after bankruptcy filing (SHLD)
YK Sugi left Google to become a full-time YouTuber.
Strategy Everyone wants to work at Google — but we found out how 15 ex-Googlers knew it was time to quit
X
Advertisement