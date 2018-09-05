We went shopping at Macy's and JCPenney to see which was a better department store, and the winner was clear (M, JCP)

news
- Macy's and JCPenney are two of the biggest department stores in the United States.
- A number of factors, including the rise of e-commerce, declining foot traffic to malls, and a higher demand for off-price products, have caused department stores to suffer in recent years.
- Macy's reported in August that comparable sales were up 0.5% in the most recent quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter of sales growth for the brand.
- JCPenney reported quarterly sales growth of 0.3% for the second quarter in August.
- We visited both stores, and the difference between them was drastic.
Macy's and JCPenney are two of the most well-known department stores in the United States, and each has been around for over 100 years.
But department stores are no longer in their heyday. The rise of e-commerce, declining foot traffic to malls, and a higher demand for off-price products are just some of the factors that have caused department stores to suffer in recent years. Several department-store chains, including both Macy's and JCPenney, have recently closed locations across the country as they struggle to adapt to shoppers' changing habits.
Macy's, however, has appeared to be on the upswing. It reported in August that comparable sales were up 0.5% in the most recent quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter of sales growth for the brand. When we visited the store, it was packed with shoppers looking for clothes, electronics, food, furniture, and more.
JCPenney reported quarterly sales growth of 0.3% for the second quarter in August. Business Insider's Mary Hanbury reported in July that part of why JCPenney has been struggling as of late is that it has had difficulty reaching its core customer.
We visited both stores' locations in Manhattan's Herald Square, and it couldn't be more clear why Macy's is seeing some success while JCPenney has struggled:
Macy's in Herald Square was the first store I visited.
Macy's in Herald Square was the first store I visited. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
I was immediately overwhelmed. There were people everywhere, and there was so much to see in each direction that I wasn't sure where to go. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Right by the entrance were a handful of tech displays, including a wall of TVs ... (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
... and a Samsung kiosk. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The rest of the first floor seemed pretty random. There were ties ... (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
... luggage ... (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
... and a branded Calvin Klein display. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The jewelry on the first floor felt very high-end, and there were a lot of people shopping. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
As I continued through the first floor, I was surprised to see a mini Apple store, which was packed with people. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
It was crowded, but it didn't feel claustrophobic. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Throughout each department, there were several "last act" clearance displays, as well as sale signs advertising as much as 50% off. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
There were designated floors for handbags, shoes, and accessories. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
There was an entire floor dedicated to athletic wear, with brands like Nike, Adidas, Fila, and Champion. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Many of the displays were very over-the-top, no matter the department they were in. Everything looked thought-out. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The department store also featured several restaurants, including a cafeteria called Chef Street, McDonald's, Au Bon Pain, Auntie Anne's, Pinkberry, and a handful of others. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The restaurants were scattered throughout the nine floors of the store. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The store-within-a-store format was very common throughout all of Macy's. Most high-end brands had not only branded displays, but entire stores with independent registers to check out at. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Some of the stores within Macy's were Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Tommy Hilfiger. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Macy's had a lot more than just fashion. As I made my way though each floor, I noticed bedding ... (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
... home decor ... (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
... and an entire furniture showroom. Each floor was as busy as the last. The store seemed like it would never end. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
At the top of each escalator were signs advertising both the rewards program and the rewards credit card. The rewards program offers special perks and deals, and it can be paired with a Macy's credit card to earn additional perks like cash back. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
While the store was overwhelming, it had everything for every occasion, from formal wear to athletic wear, designer jewelry, bedding, furniture, electronics, and even food. It never felt too crowded despite how busy it was, and the store was spotlessly clean and organized. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
I went to JCPenney next, right across the street from Macy's. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
There was an immediate difference between the stores. JCPenney was darker and felt much more cramped. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Rather than a makeup department, there was a full Sephora store in JCPenney. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The women's department was first after the Sephora setup. The clothes were all very cluttered together, and there was very little organization. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
It seemed like half of the store was on clearance. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Sale signs were everywhere, and the displays were much messier than at Macy's. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Like at Macy's, there was a decently large athletic department carrying brands like Nike and Adidas. It was very cluttered and had less variety to offer. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The jewelry was along the lines of what you might find at Target. The department was very dark, and the lights were flickering, unlike at Macy's, which had high ceilings and big, bright chandeliers. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The accessories were also pretty messy. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The shoe department was a lot cleaner and brighter than the rest of the store, but it still didn't have a ton of variety. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Downstairs, I found home decor ... (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
... kitchen and bath products ... (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
... luggage ... (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
... and appliances. The lights were flickering here, too. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
There was also a small men's department, which included another shoe department. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
JCPenney had a corner of the store devoted to in-store pickup of online orders. Macy's also offered this. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Also like Macy's, JCPenney offers a rewards program and a store credit card. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The lines at JCPenney were chaotic. There was only one register on each floor, with just a few cashiers for the entire store. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The lines snaked through the aisles and moved very slowly. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
After shopping at both stores, I thought Macy's was the clear winner. It was much cleaner and more organized, and it offered a much greater variety and nicer shopping experience. However, JCPenney offered many of the same rewards perks as Macy's, like a store credit card, birthday gifts, and in-store pickup.
