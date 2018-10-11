We went shopping at one of New York City's most famous department stores as it prepares to close for good. Here's what it was like.

news

Lord & Taylor is closing its flagship store on Fifth Avenue after more than 100 years in business.

Parent company Hudson's Bay, which also owns Saks Fifth Avenue, said it expects to close up to 10 of its nearly 50 Lord & Taylor locations through 2019.

Moving into the flagship store will be WeWork, which is purchasing the space for $850 million.

Hudson's Bay reported in September that its overall comparable sales declined 0.4% in the most recent quarter.

Like many other department stores, Lord & Taylor has struggled for a number of reasons. The rise of e-commerce, declining foot traffic to malls, and a higher demand for off-price products are just some of the factors that have caused department stores to suffer in recent years. Several department-store chains, including both Macy's and JCPenney, have recently closed locations across the country as they struggle to adapt to shoppers' changing habits.

Even though its flagship store is closing, Lord & Taylor is working with Walmart and launching a dedicated shop on the retailer's website. The new shop features products from more than 125 brands that are more upscale than the typical Walmart offering.

The department store will be open through the holidays, scaling back its iconic window decorations from six displays to just two. Here's what it's like to visit now:

Lord & Taylor's flagship store on Fifth Avenue had massive "final sale" signs in all of the windows outside the store.

Above the doorway were more "everything must go" sale signs.

The store was bright and spotlessly clean, and there were sale signs everywhere.

Cosmetics and accessories were on the first floor. All of the accessories were 10% off the lowest ticketed price.

The discount was on top of an already lowered price for most products.

Jewelry was also 30% off.

Throughout the store, there were signs showing how much 30% off each price is.

The second floor was where women's shoes were located. It was a mess — everything was organized by size, but open boxes were just laid out on tables everywhere.

It reminded me more of an off-price store than a high-end department store.

Also on the second floor were some random women's clothes. There were jeans, T-shirts, athletic wear, and shorts.

At the top of the escalator to the third floor was a sign advertising fixtures and store equipment that were for sale.

The third floor had small displays dedicated to brands like BCBG Max Azria, Theory, and Free People. Everything was at least 20% off, if not more.

There were some empty displays scattered around the store ...

... and some clothing racks left in the middle of aisles.

Everything felt very cluttered. The aisles were all close together, and the clothing racks seemed completely random. There were very few actual displays left.

While some parts of the store were very cluttered, others felt pretty empty.

The fourth floor was very similar to the third. It was very cluttered and carried a little bit of everything.

There was a display by the customer service desk with ground coffee, water, and other small products. There wasn't a ton left to choose from.

The floor that carried formal dresses had tons of deals like the rest of the store. There were no more elegant displays like there once was — just endless clothing racks.

There was a floor that was split between athletic and swimwear and winter coats. Everything was very cluttered and disorganized, and a lot of things were up to 40% off.

Even though a majority of the products for sale cost over $100, it didn't have a very high-end feel because of the clutter and massive clearance signs.

The Sarabeth's cafe upstairs was still open.

The men's floor was a bit more put-together than the rest of the store.

It had displays from brands like Brooks Brothers and Polos.

The top floor was already starting to be cleared out.

There were huge empty spaces, and half of the floor was sectioned off. There were stacks of boxes behind the curtains.

Displays were being dismantled.

Most of the clothing that was left there was crammed into one corner of the store on cluttered racks.

Even though some areas of the store, like the makeup department, were still fully intact, the store didn't feel very high-end anymore. There were sale signs on almost every display and lots of cluttered inventory throughout.