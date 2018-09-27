We went shopping at TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack to see which was a better discount store, and the winner was clear (TJX, JWN)

- Nordstrom is increasingly leaning on its off-price concept, Nordstrom Rack, for growth.
- These discount stores now outnumber its full-price locations. Nordstrom operates 239 Rack stores and 122 full-line stores in the US and Canada.
- TJ Maxx, meanwhile, has reported strong same-store sales numbers for several years using a similar discount model.
- We compared the shopping experience at a Nordstrom Rack and a TJ Maxx to find out which off-price store is better.
Off-price shopping is on-trend.
TJ Maxx is a shining example of what is working in today's brick-and-mortar shopping environment. The US's largest off-price chain has reported strong same-store sales numbers for several years while department stores look on enviously, reporting weaker sales and being forced to close locations.
Rather than lose out to the off-price channel, some department stores are working on creating their own versions — for example, Macy's is doubling down on its Backstage concept.
But Nordstrom's off-price offshoot, Nordstrom Rack, predates TJ Maxx by three years. It was launched in 1973 in the basement of one of its full-price stores in Seattle, selling its clearance clothing. In recent years, Rack has become one of the biggest areas of growth for the company, and these stores now outnumber Nordstrom's full-price locations.
After putting Macy's off-price concept to the test in June, we decided to see how Nordstrom Rack fared in comparison to TJ Maxx. Here's what we found:
We headed to a Nordstrom Rack in Manhattan's Union Square on a sunny afternoon in July.
play
We headed to a Nordstrom Rack in Manhattan's Union Square on a sunny afternoon in July. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
Much like TJ Maxx, Nordstrom Rack sells designer brands at a 30-70% discount.
The layout of the store felt a lot like a TJ Maxx ...
play
The layout of the store felt a lot like a TJ Maxx ... (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
... as did the accessories section. Cheaper jewelry hung from racks, and more-expensive pieces were locked in a cabinet.
play
... as did the accessories section. Cheaper jewelry hung from racks, and more-expensive pieces were locked in a cabinet. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
All beauty products were self-service.
play
All beauty products were self-service. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
But the brands were high-end.
play
But the brands were high-end. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
While its premise is the same as TJ Maxx's, Nordstrom Rack felt like a more upscale version.
play
(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
These Tumi suitcases were nearly $400.
play
These Tumi suitcases were nearly $400. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
The store was mostly divided by brand, which made it easier to shop and less of a bargain hunt.
play
The store was mostly divided by brand, which made it easier to shop and less of a bargain hunt. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
We spotted lots of exclusive labels — such as Rag & Bone, Theory, and 7 For All Mankind — that seem less likely to be found in a TJ Maxx store.
play
We spotted lots of exclusive labels — such as Rag & Bone, Theory, and 7 For All Mankind — that seem less likely to be found in a TJ Maxx store. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
However, there was definitely some crossover of brands stocked in both stores.
play
Calvin Klein is also prevalent in TJ Maxx. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
In the clearance section, different labels were jumbled together.
play
In the clearance section, different labels were jumbled together. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
About 20% of what is sold in these discount stores is clearance inventory from the company's main stores and website, while most items are bought specifically for Nordstrom Rack.
play
About 20% of what is sold in these discount stores is clearance inventory from the company's main stores and website, while most items are bought specifically for Nordstrom Rack. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
Source: Racked
Taking that into consideration, you might not be getting as good a deal as you think.
play
Taking that into consideration, you might not be getting as good a deal as you think. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
The layout of Nordstrom Rack's shoe section was very similar to that of TJ Maxx, but it did feel more organized.
play
The layout of Nordstrom Rack's shoe section was very similar to that of TJ Maxx, but it did feel more organized. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
There were multiple sizes for some styles ...
play
There were multiple sizes for some styles ... (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
... and for well-known brands.
play
... and for well-known brands. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
These stores have become a key area of growth for Nordstrom. Same-store sales for Nordstrom Rack have outpaced its full-line stores for the past three years, especially online.
play
These stores have become a key area of growth for Nordstrom. Same-store sales for Nordstrom Rack have outpaced its full-line stores for the past three years, especially online. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
For this reason, the company has been increasing the number of Rack locations — Nordstrom now operates 239 off-price stores and 122 full-line stores in the US and Canada.
play
For this reason, the company has been increasing the number of Rack locations — Nordstrom now operates 239 off-price stores and 122 full-line stores in the US and Canada. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
Source: Nordstrom
Nordstrom said it would open 12 Rack stores in 2018 and only one new Nordstrom.
play
The no-frills checkout area was just like at TJ Maxx. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
Next, we headed to a TJ Maxx in downtown Manhattan. Menswear and luggage were at the entrance to the store. We instantly spotted some recognizable brands such as Samsonite and Nautica.
play
Next, we headed to a TJ Maxx in downtown Manhattan. Menswear and luggage were at the entrance to the store. We instantly spotted some recognizable brands such as Samsonite and Nautica. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
Seasonal clothing was front and center.
play
Seasonal clothing was front and center. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
We spotted dozens of well-known brands.
play
We spotted dozens of well-known brands. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
In some areas of the store, brands were clustered together, making it easy to shop ...
play
In some areas of the store, brands were clustered together, making it easy to shop ... (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
... and in some cases, there were multiple sizes for one style.
play
... and in some cases, there were multiple sizes for one style. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
But on the whole, it was pretty chaotic and lived up to the bargain-hunt promise.
play
But on the whole, it was pretty chaotic and lived up to the bargain-hunt promise. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
The clearance section was sprawling, and the clothing felt a lot less fashionable than at Nordstrom Rack.
play
The clearance section was sprawling, and the clothing felt a lot less fashionable than at Nordstrom Rack. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
Both men's and women's wear included a part devoted to "premium designers," where trendy brands such as Theory and Vince had their own mini-sections.
play
Both men's and women's wear included a part devoted to "premium designers," where trendy brands such as Theory and Vince had their own mini-sections. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
More-expensive items were boxed in plastic to prevent shoplifting.
play
More-expensive items were boxed in plastic to prevent shoplifting. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
This location was considerably larger than the Nordstrom Rack we visited, meaning there was room for homewares and furniture.
play
This location was considerably larger than the Nordstrom Rack we visited, meaning there was room for homewares and furniture. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
We found more popular brands here.
play
We found more popular brands here. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
Overall, the products felt much less exclusive than what we found at Nordstrom Rack.
play
Overall, the products felt much less exclusive than what we found at Nordstrom Rack. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
TJ Maxx is all about the bargain hunt.
play
TJ Maxx is all about the bargain hunt. (Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)
Overall: On paper, these stores appear identical, offering big discounts on designer labels. While a no-frills store layout is a factor in both, there is a big difference between the quality of the brands and, therefore, the prices.
At Nordstrom Rack, the focus is on more-exclusive designer labels, meaning it's generally more expensive. At TJ Maxx, there is a wide mix of lesser-known labels, more-affordable designer brands such as Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, and a few "premium" brands scattered throughout.
Overall, Nordstrom Rack was the winner. While it is more expensive, you do feel that you are shopping for better-quality products.