This implies that nobody living in these two countries has reported to the hospital with a case of malaria over the past three years.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom, said: “Algeria and Argentina have eliminated malaria thanks to the unwavering commitment and perseverance of the people and leaders of both countries.”

This comes as good news especially at a time where concerns have been raised that malaria may be making a resurgence.

According to the most recent annual figures, global malaria cases are no longer falling.

Algeria is the second country in Africa to be officially recognised as malaria-free. Mauritius was certified a malaria-free country in 1973.

According to Dr Tedros Adhanom, this success story is due to the effort put into "ensuring no-one was left behind in getting the services they needed to prevent, detect and cure the disease".

“Their success serves as a model for other countries working to end this disease once and for all.”