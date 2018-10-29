news

The WIMBIZ Annual Conference brings together all women in business, career and public service to interact, educate and exchange ideas with one another.

This year’s theme ‘Unstoppable You: Reinvent and Reinvigorate! beckons on participants with topics and sessions that can liberate them from age-long myths, processes and perspectives which may have worked in the past but are unable to take them to the next level.

The two-day series taking place at the Eko Hotel and Suites on November 1st and 2nd is a time to do away with the past and embrace the new in terms of winning strategies for learning, transforming and staying relevant in today’s world.

Participants who maximize the ample opportunities within the conference will be equipped with nuggets that foster growth and add value to women for exemplary leadership, mentorship and professional sustainability.

By way of mentorship, WIMBIZ provides an environment for interaction between new entrants and more experienced women in business. This helps to inspire young women in business by helping them dream big and understand who they can become if they never give up.

Leaders and mentors help protégés stay focused on their vision. This provides continuous cover for businesses against distractions on the way to their goal. It also helps to nurture young businesses and startups to fruition.

For younger professionals looking to hone their skills and climb the success ladder, the conference will provide the necessary environment, visibility and leverage to interact and take home treasurable lessons.

It common knowledge that people are largely encouraged not to give up in the face of seeming adversities especially in business, career and life generally, when they are in a space where relatable experiences are shared with plausible outcomes. For businesses currently facing challenges, this year’s conference will provide a platform for words of advice and encouragement from captains of industry, on how to navigate through trying times in business and other endeavours.

Learning and personal development is only impactful when its deliberate, continuous and interactive. Having come thus far, into its 17 th edition, the WIMBIZ Conference will shift mental boundaries and offer a most interactive platform to chart new and more impactful socio-economic agendas that can touch the life of the everyday woman, reinventing her personality to face the future with assured confidence.

To register for the conference, please visit wimbizannualconference