The workers accuse him of acting unprofessionally and outside his mandate as stipulated by the Ghana Civil Aviation Act 678.

In a petition sent to the Aviation Minister by the workers, they accused Air Commodore Acquah (Rtd) of micromanaging the Authority with disregard to the functions of the management and staff.

They added that the Board Chair abuses the top management members and the rank and file of the GCAA – and had several run-ins with members of staff.

The letters were signed by the leadership of the Local Division Union, the Ghana Air Traffic Controllers Association, the Ghana Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association, the Aviation Safety Inspectors Association of Ghana, the Ghana Aeronautical Information Services Association, the Senior Staff Association and the Ghana Civil Aviation Electrical Staff Association.

The workers also copied the Chief of Staff and the Director-General.

“His continuous unilateral imposition of his dictates and interference in the day-to-day operations of the Authority as well as his unwarranted habit of threatening management and staff over internal administrative matters, have become unbearable,” portions of the petition read.

The alleged that the Board Chairman also uses the Authority’s assets especially the vehicles for his personal errands even though there is a dedicated vehicle at his disposal and two air-conditioning units bought for him.

They said he also controls the processes of interviews for vacant positions, including sitting in as part of the panel.

“As leaders of the Local Divisional Union and all other professional associations representing the entire general staff body, we are obliged to help build, grow and ensure the stability of the Authority, in particular, and the aviation industry in general. Unfortunately, the actions of the Board Chairman are not in sync with the tenets of the authority.”

“In essence, we have agreed that we can no longer work with him and he must be removed immediately”, they added.