If you work in a majority of the US's states, you may be in luck.
If you're wondering whether you can come in late or leave work early to cast your vote in the 2018 midterm elections on November 6, the short answer is, it depends on where you work.
Currently, there is no federal law that mandates employers provide their employees time off to cast their ballots. But the majority of US states have time-off-to-vote laws, also referred to as voter-leave laws, and have different requirements and exceptions for employers and employees.
While some states guarantee paid time off, for example, others do not. And the time guaranteed for employees to vote varies state-by-state as well.
Of course, your own employer may offer leave to vote, even if your state does not. In 2016, for example, Patagonia announced that would close all US stores on Election Day in an effort to encourage customers and employees to vote.
But, since not everyone's employer is so generous, you'd be well-advised to learn about the specific voter leave provisions in your state before the midterms.
One hour
Unpaid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or one hour after work to vote.
• Employee must provide ""reasonable notice"" before taking time off.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off."
As long as it reasonably takes to vote
Paid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or after work to vote.
Three hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least three hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice before Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off."
As long as it reasonably takes to vote
Unpaid
• Employer must schedule work hours on Election Day so that employees have enough time to vote.
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has "sufficient" time outside of working hours to vote.
• Time off for voting should be only at the beginning or end of the regular working shift, whichever allows the most free time for voting and the least time off from the regular working shift, unless otherwise mutually agreed.
• Whenever possible, employee must provide at least two working-days' notice before taking time off.
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least three hours available to vote.
• Employee must provide notice before Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off, but employee may request that the time off is at the beginning or end of a work shift.
None
None
None
None
Two hours
Unpaid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide ""reasonable notice"" before taking time off.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or after work to vote.
• Time off excludes any lunch break or rest periods.
• If employer can verify employee took leave and failed to vote, employer may make appropriate deductions from employee’s salary or wages.
None
Two hours
Unpaid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice before Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
• These rules apply to general or special election, not primary.
None
Three hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least three hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice before Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
• Time off excludes any regular meal break.
Four hours
Unpaid
• Employee must provide notice before Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
• If employee takes leave and fails to vote without a valid reason, employee may be subject to disciplinary action.
None
None
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice before Election Day.
• Employee must provide proof of voting or attempt to vote.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
First two hours after polls open
Unpaid
• Applies only to workers in manufacturing, mechanical, or mercantile establishments.
• Employee must apply for a leave of absence for time off.
None
As long as it reasonably takes to vote
Paid
As long as it reasonably takes to vote
Not specified
Three hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least three hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice before Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
None
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice before or on Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
One to three hours
Paid
• Employees who work two miles or fewer from the polling place may take one hour; two to 10 miles, two hours; more than 10 miles, three hours.
• Employee must provide notice before Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
None
• Employee may request an absentee ballot if they must be physically present at work, or in transit to and from work, during the period the polls are open.
None
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or three hours after work to vote.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least four hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice "not more than ten nor less than two working days before" Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
• If employee requires more than two hours to vote, employee may take additional unpaid time to vote.
None
None
As long as it reasonably takes to vote
Paid for salaried employees, unpaid for hourly, commissioned, or piecework employees
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least three hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice one day before Election Day.
• Employee must provide proof of voting.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
• If employee requires more than two hours to vote, employee may take additional "sufficient" time to vote.
None
• Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, with the option of voting in person.
None
None
None
• Employee may request an absentee ballot if they must be physically present at work, or in transit to and from work, during the period the polls are open.
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
Three hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least three hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice by noon the day before Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
As long as it reasonably takes to vote
Paid
• Unless employee has at least two hours available before or after work to vote.
Two hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least three hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice before Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off, but employee may request that the time off is at the beginning or end of a work shift.
None
None
None
• Washington is a vote-by-mail state.
Three hours
Paid
• Unless employee has at least three hours available before or after work to vote.
• Employee must provide notice at least three days before Election Day.
• In certain industries, employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
Three hours
Unpaid
• Employee must provide notice before Election Day.
• Employer may specify the hours employee can take off.
One hour
Paid
• Unless employee has at least three hours available before or after work to vote.
• Time off excludes any meal break.