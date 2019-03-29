This is coming two days after he also pledged to build a house and pay a $1,000 lifetime monthly allowance to an elderly woman from Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city who donated to Cyclone Idai survivors.

In a report by Forbes, the telecom magnate Strive Masiyiwa joined the league of the three-commas club in 2018 with a net worth $1.7 billion (now $2.3 billion) after shares of his mobile phone network Econet Wireless surged in value.

In a Facebook note on Thursday, the billionaire revealed six phases of help for people and communities who have lost nearly everything in the environmental disaster.

Through his foundation, Higherlife as well as Econet Group of companies, Masiyiwa said a team of 74 full-time people and over 100 national and international volunteers with assist people and communities smashed by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

The phases, according to him, include Search and Rescue, Relief, Recovery, Clean-Up, ReBoot Livelihoods and Re-Imagine the future. These phases include the provision of sniffer dogs, coffins, drones, clearing of rocks on roads, cleaning up debris from the storm and moving in tractors and water tankers.

“I outlined a multi-pronged response for our people in Zimbabwe, Econet Group of companies, as well as Higherlife Foundation. We have 74 full-time people and over 100 national and international volunteers working with us.”

The Zimbabwean billionaire also called on people to contribute and donate to the cause.

Cyclone Idai has rendered more than 2 million people homeless

The widespread flooding which is identified as the worst cyclone to ever hit Africa and the Southern Hemisphere has left more than 2 million people homeless across three African nation with Mozambique as the worst hit at 1.85 million people according to a U.N agency.

The widespread flooding has reportedly killed more than 600 people, a figure that is expected to rise as aid workers get on the field.