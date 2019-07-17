SFAN (Stars From All Nations) is organizing the first-ever Student Entrepreneurship Week Pan-Africa (SEWAfrica) from July 22 to –July 24, 2019, at the Ecobank Head Office in Accra.

Student Entrepreneurship Week is an education forum established by SFAN to solve the issue of youth unemployment by helping budding entrepreneurs gain actionable, experiential knowledge and tools for building sustainable businesses. #SEWAfrica also serves as a platform for showcasing talents, facilitating networking and identifying funding sources for start-up businesses.

The event is expected to host a cumulative audience of about 700 high potential innovators from around the continent over three days of power-packed training, thought leadership, pitching, and insightful conversations.

High growth technology entrepreneurs targeting a billion-dollar market will have the chance to pitch their businesses for funding of up to $100,000 during the 1-on-1 pitch session with Ingressive Capital, an Africa-focused venture capital fund. Ingressive Capital is sector agnostic. This means you can have a company in Fintech, manufacturing tech, ISP, logistics, O&G tech, or health-tech as long as you’re focused on a scalable market. The Fund’s past investments include Paystack and Tizeti, who recently raised significant Series A investments, as well as AwaBike and more.

Investors like QI Holdings, an AI venture building firm are also excitedly open to investing up to $10,000 in start-ups that are the right fit for them. Partners for the event include Ingressive Capital, QI Holdings, Movemeback, ABANAngels, 3rdfloor Digital, Venture Capital for Africa, East Gate Hotel, and more.

Being a Pan African Banking institution, with a vision to contributing to the economic development and financial integration of Africa, Ecobank Ghana supports SFAN in its work to unlocking business potentials of young Africans for job creation.

SFAN President, Tom-Chris Emewulu says: “We’re incredibly excited to be creating the pan-African Student Entrepreneurship Week to equip young and ambitious innovators with tools they need to build successful businesses. We’re excited to partner with Ecobank, the pan-African bank, to host this brilliant event. As with SFAN events, we’re assembling some of the best and brightest speakers and trainers to spark meaningful conversations that help turn ideas into innovations.”