Thousands have been displaced as wildfires have swept across California, burning up entire towns and melting cars.
Even after escaping the infernos raging in both Northern and Southern California, life for evacuees continues to be a hell on earth.
See how the survivors are coping with the loss of their homes and their uncertain futures.
With shelters at or near capacity in Northern California, many Camp Fire evacuees have taken to camping out in a Walmart parking lot in the town of Chico.
Denise Chester Batres volunteers sorting clothes at the makeshift shelter on Wednesday. Chester, who doesn't want to know yet whether her home survived, said "I want to help. I don't want to shut down." (Noah Berger/AP)
Source: Arizona Republic
Denise Chester Batres said that when she, her husband, and their two kids fled the Camp Fire, they stayed at hotels in Anderson. When they ran out of money, they moved into the Walmart parking lot.
A sign hangs beside a tent at a makeshift shelter for evacuees of the Camp Fire in Chico, California on Wednesday. (Noah Berger/AP)
"I do not feel homeless at all. But yes, evacuee, yes," she told the Redding Record Searchlight. "I pray we get to go home to a home, but if not we’re going to rebuild."
Source: Redding Record Searchlight
Red Cross shelters don't accept animals (besides service pets), which may be why a lot of evacuated families have opted to camp instead.
Suzanne Kaksonen, an evacuee of the Camp Fire, and her cockatoo Buddy camp at a makeshift shelter outside a Walmart store in Chico, California on Wednesday. Kaksonen lost her Paradise home in the blaze. (Noah Berger/AP)
Source: Redding Searchlight
Life in the shelters is not much of an improvement to life outdoors. Multiple shelters for Camp Fire evacuees have reported outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps.
Caretakers from an assisted living facility for the elderly sit with their residents at a Woolsey Fire evacuation center at the Taft Charter High School gymnasium in Los Angeles last Friday. (Richard Vogel/AP)
Source: AP
Norovirus flourishes in environments where people are living in close quarters, such as in college dorms and on cruise ships. The evacuation shelters create a similar environment.
Sarah Gronseth kisses her dog Branch in the bed of a truck in a parking lot on Tuesday in Chico. Gronseth, a teacher, evacuated some of her high school students in her truck as the fire bore down on the high school in Paradise. She lost her home in the fire. (John Locher/AP)
Source: The Sacramento Bee
The shelters that have reported norovirus are quarantining those who are showing symptoms and doing their best to disinfect the premises and set up additional hand-washing stations.
Linda Rawlings, a wildfire evacuee, sits outside a hotel in Corning, California after finding out that her home in Magalia is gone, thanks to the Camp Fire. (Gillian Flaccus/AP)
Source: AP
In Northern California, temperatures have dipped into the 30s at night, which is causing a worry for people living outdoors while they wait for the fire to be contained.
Cathy Fallon sits near her dog Shiloh, a 2-year-old golden retriever, whose face was burned in the fire in Paradise on November 10. Shiloh needs veterinarian treatment. But she can't leave her property because authorities won't allow her to return to Paradise. Fallon and Shiloh are spending nights in this horse trailer because the family home burned. (Paul Elias/AP)
Source: Redding Searchlight
As of Thursday, at least 56 people have been confirmed dead in the Camp Fire, with over 130 still missing. The entire town of Paradise was lost in the fire.
Araya Cipollini, 19, holds on to her dog T.J. near the burned out remnants of her neighbor's home burned in the Camp Fire on Saturday in Paradise. Cipollini and her family lost their home nearby in the fire. (John Locher/AP)
Sources: AP, INSIDER
The wildfire in Southern California has been blamed for at least three deaths so far, and has burned at least 150 square miles. It will likely take months for people to piece their lives back together again.
Jimmy Clements, who stayed at his home as the Camp Fire raged through Paradise, leans against his fence on Sunday. Clements, whose home stands among destroyed residences, said he built an FM radio out of a potato and wire to keep up with news about the fire. (Noah Berger/AP)
Source: AP