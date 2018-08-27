10 things in tech you need to know today

news

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Three people, including the gunman, were killed in a mass shooting at a video game tournament on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida. The gunman was identified as 24-year-old gamer David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland.

2. The YouTube boxing match between KSI and Logan Paul ended in a draw. Attendees booed the decision, but both YouTubers called for a rematch.

3. YouTuber KSI said in an interview that he would have studied computer science at university if he hadn't taken up making videos. He also said he wanted to become a professional boxer.

4. Elon Musk has said he no longer wants to turn Tesla into a private company. Musk insisted, in the face of widespread scepticism, that he could have funded the move.

5. Uber is pivoting from cars to bikes and e-scooters for shorter journeys, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told the Financial Times. Khosrowshahi said the move would mean a short-term hit to profits.

6. Data from states shows thousands of Amazon employees are on food stamps. Nearly one in three Amazon employees in Arizona and 1 in 10 in Ohio were on food stamps or lived with someone who was in 2017, according to data obtained by nonprofit New Food Economy from state governments.

7. China's Didi suspended its ride hailing service again after a second female passenger was assaulted and murdered. It's the second time such an incident has taken place since May.

8. Walmart filed a patent for virtual stores, and it could be the next front in its battle with Amazon. The virtual stores would potentially allow shoppers to explore a three-dimensional representation of the company's stores, shopping much like they would in real life.

9. 'Fortnite' on Android had a critical security flaw that wouldn't have happened if the game was released on Google Play. The "Fortnite" installation program on Android had a loophole that allowed malicious actors to gain access to users' phones.

10. Oculus founder Palmer Luckey gave a brutal review of mixed reality device Magic Leap. He wrote: "Unfortunately, their current offering is a tragedy in the classical sense, even more so when you consider how their massive funding and carefully crafted hype sucked all the air out of the room in the AR space."

