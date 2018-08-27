Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

10 things in tech you need to know today


Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The KSI and Logan Paul boxing match ended in a draw, Tesla is staying private, and Palmer Luckey was brutal about Magic Leap.

Logan Paul and KSI. play

Logan Paul and KSI.

(Logan Paul/YouTube)

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Three people, including the gunman, were killed in a mass shooting at a video game tournament on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida. The gunman was identified as 24-year-old gamer David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland.

2. The YouTube boxing match between KSI and Logan Paul ended in a draw. Attendees booed the decision, but both YouTubers called for a rematch.

3. YouTuber KSI said in an interview that he would have studied computer science at university if he hadn't taken up making videos. He also said he wanted to become a professional boxer.

4. Elon Musk has said he no longer wants to turn Tesla into a private company. Musk insisted, in the face of widespread scepticism, that he could have funded the move.

5. Uber is pivoting from cars to bikes and e-scooters for shorter journeys, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told the Financial Times. Khosrowshahi said the move would mean a short-term hit to profits.

6. Data from states shows thousands of Amazon employees are on food stamps. Nearly one in three Amazon employees in Arizona and 1 in 10 in Ohio were on food stamps or lived with someone who was in 2017, according to data obtained by nonprofit New Food Economy from state governments.

7. China's Didi suspended its ride hailing service again after a second female passenger was assaulted and murdered. It's the second time such an incident has taken place since May.

8. Walmart filed a patent for virtual stores, and it could be the next front in its battle with Amazon. The virtual stores would potentially allow shoppers to explore a three-dimensional representation of the company's stores, shopping much like they would in real life.

9. 'Fortnite' on Android had a critical security flaw that wouldn't have happened if the game was released on Google Play. The "Fortnite" installation program on Android had a loophole that allowed malicious actors to gain access to users' phones.

10. Oculus founder Palmer Luckey gave a brutal review of mixed reality device Magic Leap. He wrote: "Unfortunately, their current offering is a tragedy in the classical sense, even more so when you consider how their massive funding and carefully crafted hype sucked all the air out of the room in the AR space."

Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for "Business Insider" in your Alexa's flash briefing settings.

Top Articles

1 Tech The top 10 best smartphone cameras in the world (AAPL)bullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech The 10 actors who Americans like the mostbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech The shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Florida has shaken esports gamers and leagues in the fast-growing industry
NASA's solar-powered Opportunity rover is trying to wait out a global dust storm on Mars.
Tech NASA's longest-lived robot on Mars isn't calling home. Here's why there's a chance it could be dying.
Cheese, carbs, gluten — none of these things are inherently bad.
Tech 11 foods with a bad reputation that you can feel good about eating — including coffee, butter, and cheese
From left, Apollo 1 astronauts Virgil I. "Gus" Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee pose in front of their Saturn 1 launch vehicle at Launch Complex 34 at the Kennedy Space Center.
Tech From peeing in a 'roll-on cuff' to pooping into a bag: A brief history of how astronauts have gone to the bathroom in space for 57 years