10 things in tech you need to know today

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. US President Donald Trump continued to accuse Google of bias on Wednesday, after he posted a video showing that the search firm had promoted President Obama's "State of the Union" address every year, but failed to promote Trump's. But BuzzFeed found that Trump wasn't telling the truth and that Google did in fact promote his address in 2018.

2. Facebook has launched its video-on-demand service, Watch, globally. Watch allows users to access short episodes of sports, drama, comedy, and other video through the Facebook app.

3. Apple has purchased Akonia Holographics, a company making lenses for augmented reality goggles. Apple is said to be working on a pair of smart goggles of its own, for launch in 2020.

4. SVMK, the parent company of SurveyMonkey, filed Wednesday for an initial public offering. The company is seeking to raise as much as $100 million, but hasn't yet said how many shares it will sell.

5. More than 160 Facebook employees are pushing back against what they call the company's "intolerant" liberal culture. Posters promoting the group and attacking the "outrage mob" have appeared around campus, and debates among employees have broken out across Facebook Workplace over the company's approach to politics.

6. Bernie Sanders has escalated his war with Amazon, saying he will ask OSHA to investigate 'unsafe working conditions' in warehouses. He said: "There are deeply disturbing stories about working conditions at fulfillment centers run by Amazon and its contractors."

7. The FBI is publicly disputing a report that China hacked Hillary Clinton's private email server after Trump tweeted about it. A spokesman for the FBI told NBC News that the bureau "has not found any evidence" Clinton's server was compromised by a hostile foreign actor.

8. Salesforce's revenues were up 27% in the second quarter, and the company has big-spending executives to thank. CEO Marc Benioff has conventionally been a critic of President Donald Trump, but suggested during an earnings call that his tax cuts had encouraged Salesforce's customers to spend more.

9. Snapchat has figured out how to use facial recognition to analyse people's selfies and score their emotions on a scale of 0 to 5. The company was granted a patent for a way to detect exactly how a crowd of people is feeling.

10. Donald Trump unblocked some Twitter users after a federal court said preventing people from following him violated individuals' constitutional rights. The president had blocked more than 41 accounts on Twitter, and has not yet unblocked them all.

