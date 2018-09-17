10 things in tech you need to know today

news

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife are buying Time Magazine for $190 million. The announcement comes just eight months after Meredith Corp., publisher of several popular print publications, completed its purchase of Time.



2. Some Amazon employees are reportedly accepting cash bribes from online sellers to delete negative product reviews. The practice, which is especially common in China, has reportedly resulted in an internal investigation.



3. Facebook is advertising a new position for a human rights policy director whose job it will be to coordinate an effort to combat human rights abuses on the platform. Facebook has previously come under fire for failing to address hate speech propagated by its platform in Myanmar.

4. Amazon says it will announce the location of its second headquarters by the end of 2018. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said that the company would announce the location of its second headquarters by the end of the year.

5. Acclaimed tech investor Mary Meeker is leaving Kleiner Perkins to start her own fund, and she's taking her team with her. She reportedly disagreed with others at Kleiner Perkins over its investment strategy — as well as less material issues like where to hold the annual office Christmas party.

6. A Samsung executive will travel to North Korea to join the Moon-Kim summit. Vice Chairman Jay Y Lee will be part of the delegation accompanying President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang later this week.

7. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos criticized Donald Trump for calling the press the "enemy of the people," saying it's dangerous to demonize the media. Bezos said that elected officials have to get used to and even welcome the fact that they are subject to media scrutiny.

8. Go-Jek, Indonesia's most valuable startup, is reportedly in talks to raise $2 billion in funding. The motorbike hailing company is planning to expand into southeast Asia, Bloomberg reports.

9. Jeff Bezos says all his best decisions involved intuition and gut, not analysis. He also repeated a previous mantra that Amazon's secret sauce is "obsessive compulsive" focus on the consumer, rather than its competitors.

10. Linus Torvalds, the famously grouchy creator of Linux, has apologised for his behaviour and admitted that he is not an "emotionally empathetic" person. In an email to the Linux Kernel Mailing List, Torvalds said he would take a break from development while he worked on his issues.

Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for "Business Insider" in your Alexa's flash briefing settings.