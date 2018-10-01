10 things in tech you need to know today

Elon Musk must step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine after reaching a settlement with the SEC, California signed through a net neutrality law which is being contested by the US government, and Facebook announced on Friday was hacked, with over 50 million users affected.
