Business Insider ran 2 fake ads pretending to be Cambridge Analytica which Facebook failed to catch, Sundar Pichai emailed Google staff saying he was 'deeply sorry' for the firm's record on sexual misconduct, and Twitter is testing a toggle to let users easily switch between a chronological and an algorithmic timeline.
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for "Business Insider" in your Alexa's flash briefing settings.