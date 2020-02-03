These are tech trending news across Sub-Saharan Africa you need to know this week, February 03- 07, 2020.

Investors' funds in bike hailing startups' become the next discussion after exit from Lagos' economy.

Lagos state government has finally shut its economy against bike ride-hailing services. The OkadaBan is currently generating a lot of conversation online as citizens frown at the effect of the ban which has caused untold hardship to residents and increases gridlock as more private vehicles ply the cities.

In an aftermath thought, the government said it will roll out some mini-buses to reduce the effect of difficulties faced by the residents in commuting.

The ban has also put questions forward on what comes out of investors' funds in various bike ride-hailing platforms. The likes are OPay's Oride, Max Ng, Safe Boda, and Gokada.

Techcabal breaks down investments into these startups in the last one year.

Techcabal's insights into investments in Bike-hailing startups techcabal

One of Africa's largest tech and innovation events return – Social Media Week

Social Media Week Lagos holds its 9th edition this February. The event will kick off on the 24th of February 2020 to the 28th of February 2020 at the popular Landmark Centre.

The 2019 edition saw over 20,000 attendees where Business Insider SSA hosted a session on the Business of New Media.

Interswitch Limited lists $63.5 million Bond on Nigerian stocks

Interswitch Limited has listed N23 billion ($63.5 million) Bond on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The Callable Senior Unsecured Bond, with a tenor of seven years, at a fixed rate of 15%, is part of a N30 billion Debt Issuance Programme issued through a Special Purpose Vehicle – Interswitch Africa One Plc.

With 17 years providing digital solutions in Nigeria and across Africa, Interswitch said the listing as the first step in a new phase of our journey.

2020 Africa Tech Summit kicks off in Kigali

Africa Tech Summit Kigali kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4th – 6th 2020, in Kigali, Rwanda's city.

The three-day tech summit will feature will explore the latest trends, connect digital leaders, tech corporates, investors, regulators, start-ups, creatives media, and leading tech ventures from across Africa.

Ahead of the event, industry leaders gave insight into the future of Blockchain on the continent, and what to expect at the summit.

WhatsApp ditches devices running on older versions of Android and iOS

WhatsApp has stopped working on some Android and iPhone versions

The Facebook-owned platform said it can no longer develop updates and services for the older versions of Android and iOS.

From February 1, 2020, millions of mobile devices have already been cut off from the messenger.

Microsoft Azure and Genesys Engage partner on joint co-selling and go-to-market strategy

Microsoft Corp has expanded its partnership to provide enterprises with a new cloud service for contact centers that enables them to deliver superior interactions for customers.

With the omnichannel customer experience solution, Genesys Engage, running on Microsoft Azure, enterprises have the security and scalability they need to manage the complexities involved with connecting every touchpoint throughout the customer journey.

Genesys Engage on Microsoft Azure will be available in late 2020. To accelerate adoption, the companies are providing Genesys Engage on Microsoft Azure through a joint co-selling and go-to-market strategy. Customers will benefit from a streamlined buying process that puts them on a clear path to the cloud.

10 African start-ups selected as finalists in the first African Drone Business Challenge

Ten African start-ups have been selected as finalists in the first African Drone Business Challenge.

The African Drone Forum will hold in Kigali, Rwanda, from February 5-7, 2020.

The finalists represent nine African countries namely Nigeria, Benin, Kenya, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

According to the organisers, the ten finalists would compete for a share of £40,000 in prize money.

NCC slaps telcos N2.7 billion fine for floating Data and Value Added Services rules

The Nigerian Communications Commission has sanctioned mobile telecoms firms with N2.7 billion fine at the end of September 2019/.

This is contained in NCC's latest Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Report for Q3 2019.

According to the report, it was discovered that Airtel, 9Mobile, and Globacom forcefully subscribed customers to Data and Value Added Services in contravention of the Commission’s Direction on Forceful Subscription.

The fines are as follow:

Airtel - N2, 397,084.000 (Two Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety-Seven Million, Eighty-Four Thousand Naira)

EMTS - N164, 362,000 (One Hundred and Sixty Four Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand Naira)

Globacom - N232, 576,000(Two Hundred and Thirty-Two Million, Five Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand Naira).

SA's new coin features a small dinosaur

Business Insider South Africa has reported that the SA Mint will launch two new Big 5 designs this year and one of its new coins will feature a tiny dinosaur.

According to the Chinese horoscope, 2020 is The Year of the Metal Rat and is considered a year of new beginnings and renewals. The mint has embraced this fully and will renew its prized collectable coins and the iconic Krugerrand, it said in a statement.

The new Big 5 designs will feature the rhino and leopard. The Big 5 series was introduced last year at the 2019 World Money Fair. Previous coins in this series featured the lion and the elephant.

Nigeria hosts ITUSG13 Regional Group for Africa Workshop

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission is hosting the ITUSG13 Regional Group for Africa Workshop. The theme of the 2020 event is "Standardization of Future Networks Towards Building Better Connected Africa."

The event is underway in Abuja, Nigeria;'s capital city.