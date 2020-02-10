These are tech trending news across Sub-Saharan Africa you need to know this week, February 10- 14, 2020.

Nigerian lending platform, Aella has raised a $10m debt financing round

A Nigerian fintech start-up, Aella has raised a $10m debt financing round, from a Singapore-based private company, HQ Financial Group.

The debt financing round is Aella’s second raise. The company said it will invest in new products including a blockchain-based lending market called Creditcoin, to build borrower creditworthiness and aid in the acquisition of one million additional users by the end of 2020, making it the largest blockchain-backed financial services project that is currently operational.

Nigeria is updating its sim card policy and usage

Nigerian mobile phone users can no longer have over three SIM cards, in a new SIM Card Policy, pronounced by the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

According to Pantami, the policy is expected to ensure that the National Identity Number becomes a prerequisite for Nigerians registering new SIM cards (while for foreigners, their passports, and visas should be used). INEMESIT UDODIONG writes more here.

Lagos govt to roll out new regulations for Uber, Bolt

In a move that may compound trouble for commuters in Nigeria's most stressed city, the Lagos state government may set a new regulatory framework for Uber and Bolt riders.

Efosa Aiyevbomwan, Spokesperson for Uber, told Business Insider SSA that the ride-sharing firm will continue to work closely with the Lagos State government to ensure smooth operations in line with best practices.

Windows 7 is dead!

Microsoft has discontinued support for Windows 7 and the Nigerian government wants citizens to stop using the OS

Windows 7 is dead! The Nigerian government has warned citizens against the use of Microsoft’s Windows 7 Operating System (OS). This is due to its vulnerability to viruses and malware.

Nigerian medical startup, 54gene launches African Centre For Translational Genomics (ACTG)

54gene has announced the launch of the African Centre for Translational Genomics (ACTG), an initiative established to facilitate translational genomics research by African scientists.

This initiative is the coming together of leading scientists as a welcome development for leveraging talent from across Nigeria to promote genomics research scholarship.

Samsung revealed a new foldable smartphone during the Oscars

Samsung revealed a new foldable smartphone in an ad during the Oscars on Sunday night.

The new foldable wasn't given a name during the ad, but it is rumored to be called the "Galaxy Z Flip." The company will announce more details during its Unpacked event on February 11, where the company is also expected to reveal its new premium flagship smartphone. Read more on Business Insider USA.

TLcom’s TIDE Africa Fund raises $71 million

TLcom, the Africa-focused Venture Capital firm, has secured an additional $31 million for its TIDE Africa Fund, bringing its Sub Saharan Africa (SSA)-focused fund to $71 million.

The latest investment round has attracted international interest, with TLcom confirming participation from the UK based CDC, IFC as well as South Africa’s Sango Capital and Belgium’s BIO.

The team now expects to make an additional five to six investments in pan-African companies over the coming 12 to 18 months from Seed to Later stage, as well as ensure capital resources for follow-on rounds for TLcom’s existing portfolio.

TIDE Africa is one of the most active funds operating in Sub Saharan Africa since its first close in 2017, with 6 companies in its portfolio, including Andela, Kobo360, Twiga Foods, Ajua, Terragon Group, and uLesson.

Social Media Week Lagos 2020 is almost here...

Few weeks to to the Social Media Week Lagos 2020. Here are some events we are following include 'User Experience Vs Content," "Social media and digital transformation beyond 2020," "Africa's virtual economy," "Building tech-enabled global communities," and some event around lifestyle and wellbeing.

Ghana allays fear of citizens over internet shutdown during the 2020 elections

The Ghanaian government has pledged that it will not shut down the internet during the 2020 elections.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the country's Communications Minister, told local newspapers that the government has no intention of shutting social media on Election Day, neither is there a plan to restrict access to it.

Zipline extends delivery medical supplies to four regions

Zipline, the drone delivery company, will start delivering medical supplies to health facilities across the Savannah, Northern, North East, and Upper East Regions of Ghana, by the end of February.