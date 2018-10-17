news

Netflix has already launched the careers of numerous young actors who could be the next generation of movie and TV stars, and their Instagram followings since gaining fame show just how popular they are with audiences.

In fact, Netflix has been so successful at this of late that it spent a big chunk of its latest letter to shareholders taking a victory lap.

In the letter, distributed Tuesday, the streaming giant said, "When our service helps our talent develop huge fan bases (from small followings to over 10 million Instagram followers), we can attract the best talent in the world."

"This explosive growth in popularity is a good indicator that our shows and stars are breaking out around the planet," it added.

Stars like Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things," Katherine Langford of "13 Reasons Why," and Noah Centineo of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" have well over 10 million followers on Instagram. And that's especially important in today's Hollywood landscape.

"Followers should be FAR more important to talent in Hollywood that Nielsen ratings — followers last beyond your current creative project," BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield wrote on Twitter.

Here are 10 young stars under 30 from Netflix movies and TV shows, with their followings from before they were famous compared to now (as of October 4), according to Netflix:

Below are 10 popular Netflix actors who could be the next generation of movie stars:

Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix show: "Stranger Things" (Eleven)

Age: 14

Instagram followers before Netflix debut (2016): 0

Followers now: 17.6 million

Brown rose to stardom with her acclaimed performance as Eleven on "Stranger Things." She has been nominated for an Emmy twice for the role, and is among the youngest actors to ever be nominated at the Emmys.

Gaten Matarazzo

Netflix show: "Stranger Things" (Dustin Henderson)

Age: 16

Instagram followers before Netflix debut (2016): 0

Followers now: 8.8 million

Matarazzo was in an episode of "The Blacklist" prior to "Stranger Things," but the latter is his first major role and has shot him to fame.

Finn Wolfhard

Netflix show: "Stranger Things" (Mike Wheeler)

Age: 15

Instagram followers before Netflix debut (2016): 100,000

Followers now: 11 million

Besides Brown, Wolfhard may be the most recognizable of the "Stranger Things" child actors, having also starred in last year's film adaptation of the Stephen King novel, "It." He'll also star in its sequel, set to come to theaters next year.

Katherine Langford

Netflix show: "13 Reasons Why" (Hannah Baker)

Age: 22

Instagram followers before Netflix debut (2017): 100,000

Followers now: 12.4 million

"13 Reasons Why" is Australian actress Langford's biggest role yet, where she plays the troubled teen Hannah Baker in Netflix's controversial drama. She also had a supporting role in this year's "Love, Simon."

Dylan Minnette

Netflix show: "13 Reasons Why" (Clay Jensen)

Age: 21

Instagram followers before Netflix debut (2017): 100,000

Followers now: 5.7 million

Minnette has been an actor since age 9, with his first screen credit being a small role in "Two and a Half Men." Since then, he has appeared in numerous hit TV series in small roles, such as "Lost," and also some movies, like "Don't Breathe" and "Prisoners." He hit major stardom with his leading role in "13 Reasons Why."

Úrsula Corberó

Netflix show: "Money Heist" (Tokio)

Age: 29

Instagram followers before Netflix debut (2017): 600,000

Followers now: 5.8 million

Corberó, a Spanish actress, has grown in popularity since Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to Spanish series "Money Heist."

Joey King

Netflix movie: "The Kissing Booth" (Shelly Evans)

Age: 19

Instagram followers before Netflix debut (2018): 300,000

Followers now: 8.3 million

King has been acting since she was 7, and has appeared in TV series like "Fargo" and movies like "The Conjuring." Netflix's teen romance "The Kissing Booth" was wildly popular, and Netflix said it was "one of the most-watched movies in the country, maybe in the world."

Jacob Elordi

Netflix movie: "The Kissing Booth" (Noah Flynn)

Age: 21

Instagram followers before Netflix debut (2018): 200,000

Followers now: 6.4 million

"The Kissing Booth" is Australian actor Elordi's first major role, but he has already amassed more than 6 million followers.

Noah Centineo

Netflix movie: "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (Peter)

Age: 22

Instagram followers before Netflix debut (2018): 800,000

Followers now: 13.4 million

Centineo also starred in Netflix's "Sierra Burgess is a Loser" this year. He is set to appear in next year's "Charlie's Angels" reboot, as well.

Lana Condor

Netflix movie: "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (Lara Jean)

Age: 21

Instagram followers before Netflix debut (2018): 100,000

Followers now: 5.5 million

Condor's first screen credit was as Jubilee in the superhero movie, "X-Men: Apocalypse." She'll next appear in Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron's "Alita: Battle Angel."