11 Apple Watch tips and tricks

news

The Apple Watch is packed with useful features, and WatchOS 5 has only made the lineup more impressive. Here are the top 11 tips and tricks you should know. Have you ever wanted to rotate your watch's orientation, use your watch as a camera remote, or display your apps as a list instead of a grid? Here are the top Apple Watch features you might not know. Following is a transcript of the video.

It’s easy to find your phone by tapping this button in the control center. But if you’re hard of hearing, holding it will also make the flash go off.

Take a screenshot by pressing both buttons at once. It will show up in the Photos app on your phone. Make sure General - Enable Screenshots is checked

Flip the entire screen around. This is great for lefties. Just go to General - Watch Orientation. Choose “Right Wrist.” You can also change the side of the crown. If you want to wear the watch upside down

Display apps as a list instead of a grid. Tap the crown to bring up all the icons. Then force press and choose “List View.”

The watch has a nightstand mode. To enable it, go to General - Nightstand Mode. Turn the watch sideways while it’s on the charger. The screen will rotate and show the date and time.

Use the crown to control your phone’s volume. Just go into “Now Playing” and rotate the crown up or down

Use the watch as a camera remote. Open the camera app on the watch. Tap anywhere to change the focus. Force press to bring up options like flash and the selfie camera. You can snap a photo immediately, or use the 3-second timer

Incoming call and can’t find your phone? Rotate the crown up. Tap “Answer on iPhone” and the caller will be placed on hold. Giving you time to find your phone.

It’s hard to text on the watch. But you can make your own custom auto-replies. In the app, go to My Watch - Messages - Default Replies. Scroll down to add your own. They’ll appear in the watch’s messaging app.

Rearrange the control center. This is new in WatchOS 5. Swipe up to bring up the control center. Choose “Edit” to rearrange the icons. Press the crown or swipe down when you’re done.

Change the app layout. Go to My Watch - App Layout, and move around the icons.