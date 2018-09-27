Pulse.com.gh logo
11 award-winning videos reveal the bizarre nature of life under a microscope


The Nikon Small World in Motion contest celebrates the best videos of biological specimens captured under a microscope. Take a look at this year's winners and some of the honorable mentions that made the cut.

The 2017 winner of the Nikon Small World photography contest. play

The 2017 winner of the Nikon Small World photography contest.

(Dr. Bram van den Broek, Andriy Volkov, Dr. Kees Jalink, Dr. Nicole Schwarz, and Dr. Reinhard Windoffer/Nikon Small World)

The Nikon Small World in Motion competition celebrates the best of biological processes captured under a microscope.

On Thursday, Nikon announced the top five entries in this year's video competition, with 18 more honorable mentions. A group of independent judges selects the best photos and videos each year, with thousands of participants to choose from.

Take a look at this year's winners and some of the most impressive honorable mentions that made the cut.

This year's first-place finish shows a Zebrafish embryo growing its sensory nervous system like little tree branches.

<div style='position:relative; padding-bottom:71.65%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/WideLimitedAvians' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0;' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

Video by Elizabeth M. Haynes and Jiaye "Henry" He, University of Wisconsin-Madison.



A video of a beautiful laser shooting across a soap membrane came in second place.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/SeriousHelplessBarb' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>



In the third-place video, a bristle worm looks like it's playing a musical instrument.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/PeriodicYellowishBobcat' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>



A water flea giving birth took fourth place.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/ExcellentUnsteadyHorsefly' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>



The fifth place selection shows a cabbage-like skeleton made of the protein actin, which is found in a type of white blood cell.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/FlakyElectricAndeancat' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>



One of the honorable mentions shows a layer of pre-adipocytes, which can be turned into cells that store fat for energy.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/EthicalTotalCero' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>



Many squid species have psychedelic skin that helps them hide from predators. Here, a number of elastic, light-reflecting cells called chromatophores produce the camouflage.

<div style='position:relative; padding-bottom:75.00%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/PitifulTimelyIndianpalmsquirrel' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0;' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>



In this honorable mention selection, a fruit fly's embryo can be seen from multiple angles.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/SmugIncomparableIndianhare' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>



This video, another honorable mention, shows a stinkbug's eggs hatching from lots of tiny barrels.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/SparseSingleAlbatross' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>



A larva is moving around in this honorable mention video.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/GrotesqueFlawlessHorsechestnutleafminer' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>



And here, in another honorable mention, soy sauce evaporates.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/ExhaustedPoisedGavial' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>



