11 award-winning videos reveal the bizarre nature of life under a microscope

The Nikon Small World in Motion competition celebrates the best of biological processes captured under a microscope.

On Thursday, Nikon announced the top five entries in this year's video competition, with 18 more honorable mentions. A group of independent judges selects the best photos and videos each year, with thousands of participants to choose from.

Take a look at this year's winners and some of the most impressive honorable mentions that made the cut.

This year's first-place finish shows a Zebrafish embryo growing its sensory nervous system like little tree branches.

<div style='position:relative; padding-bottom:71.65%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/WideLimitedAvians' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0;' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

Video by Elizabeth M. Haynes and Jiaye "Henry" He, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A video of a beautiful laser shooting across a soap membrane came in second place.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/SeriousHelplessBarb' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

In the third-place video, a bristle worm looks like it's playing a musical instrument.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/PeriodicYellowishBobcat' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

A water flea giving birth took fourth place.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/ExcellentUnsteadyHorsefly' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

The fifth place selection shows a cabbage-like skeleton made of the protein actin, which is found in a type of white blood cell.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/FlakyElectricAndeancat' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

One of the honorable mentions shows a layer of pre-adipocytes, which can be turned into cells that store fat for energy.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/EthicalTotalCero' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

Many squid species have psychedelic skin that helps them hide from predators. Here, a number of elastic, light-reflecting cells called chromatophores produce the camouflage.

<div style='position:relative; padding-bottom:75.00%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/PitifulTimelyIndianpalmsquirrel' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0;' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

In this honorable mention selection, a fruit fly's embryo can be seen from multiple angles.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/SmugIncomparableIndianhare' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

This video, another honorable mention, shows a stinkbug's eggs hatching from lots of tiny barrels.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/SparseSingleAlbatross' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

A larva is moving around in this honorable mention video.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/GrotesqueFlawlessHorsechestnutleafminer' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

And here, in another honorable mention, soy sauce evaporates.

<div style='position:relative;padding-bottom:54%'><iframe src='https://gfycat.com/ifr/ExhaustedPoisedGavial' frameborder='0' scrolling='no' width='100%' height='100%' style='position:absolute;top:0;left:0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>