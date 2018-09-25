11 horror movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October, just in time for Halloween

news

Netflix already has an impressive catalog of horror titles that genre enthusiasts can explore this Halloween season, from Netflix original films like "Gerald's Game" and "The Ritual," to modern hits like "It Follows" and "The Conjuring."

But the streaming giant is adding even more spooky movies and TV shows in October for users to choose from.

They include horror classic "The Shining" and Netflix's reimagining of "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" called "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Below are all 11 spooky titles Netflix is rolling out next month, just in time for Halloween:

"The Shining" (1980)

Netflix release date: October 1

Description: "All work and no play makes Oscar-winning actor Jack Nicholson—the caretaker of an isolated resort—go way off the deep end, terrorizing his young son and wife (Shelley Duvall).

Nicholson plays Jack Torrance, who's come to the elegant, isolated Overlook Hotel as off-season caretaker. Torrance has never been there before—or has he? The answer lies in a ghostly time warp of madness and murder.

Master filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's visually haunting chiller, based on the bestseller by master-of-suspense Stephen King, is an undeniable contemporary classic. Newsweek called 'The Shining' 'the first epic horror film,' full of indelible images, and a signature role for Nicholson whose character was recently selected by AFI as one of their 50 Greatest Villains."

"Truth or Dare" (2017)

Netflix release date: October 3

Description: "Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) lead the cast of Blumhouse's Truth or Dare, a supernatural thriller from Blumhouse Productions (Happy Death Day, Get Out). A harmless game of "Truth or Dare" among friends turns deadly when someone—or something—begins to punish those who tell a lie—or refuse the dare…"

"Creeped Out" Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)

Netflix release date: October 4

Netflix description: "A modern-day 'Are You Afraid of the Dark' meets 'Black Mirror' kids anthology series that depicts creepy tales and ends with a lesson. The series is linked together by a masked ‘story collector’ called The Curious who appears in each episode."

"The Haunting of Molly Hartley" (2008)

Netflix release date: October 4

Description: "In this tale of spell binding suspense, something evil lurks just beneath the lush surfaces of teenaged girl's private school world - and it holds the rights to her very soul. Now, on the eve of her 18th birthday, Molly Hartley is about to discover the truth of just who, or rather what, it is she is destined to become . . ."

"Malevolent" (Netflix Original Film)

Netflix release date: October 5

Netflix description: "Brother and sister team Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) are nothing more than scam artists. Preying on the grief stricken and the vulnerable, they convince the bereaved that Angela has the ability to contact the dead. It's a simple con, until Mrs. Green (Celia Imrie) summons the pair to her home -- the orphanage that was once stage to a string of murders of young girls -- and Angela grows less and less certain of what's actually real."

"Apostle" (Netflix Original Film)

Netflix release date: October 12

Netflix description: "Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined."

Watch the trailer here.

"The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell" Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)

Netflix release date: October 12

Netflix description: "Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures."

"The Haunting of Hill House" Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)

Netflix release date: October 12

Netflix description: "A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's iconic novel, 'The Haunting of Hill House' explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past."

Watch the trailer here.

"Haunted" Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)

Netflix release date: October 19

Netflix description: "From the Executive Producers of 'The Purge' franchise and 'Lore,' 'Haunted' gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them."

"Castlevania" Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Netflix release date: October 26

Netflix description: "The year is 1475 in the eastern European village of Lugu. Lisa Tepes, doctor and wife of Dracula, is burned at the stake by the Inquisition for heresy. Insane with rage, Dracula unleashes an army of night creatures to exact revenge and wipe humanity from the face of the Earth."

Watch the trailer here.

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)

Netflix release date: October 26

Netflix description: "A dark reimagination of the Archie comic, following 16y old Sabrina as she is beginning her dark education as a sorceress, juggling her half-witch side and her half-human, normal life at Baxter High."