Tech 12 startups that failed this year and took $1.4 billion in VC funding with them

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Theranos was by the far the biggest startup to close in 2018, but it wasn't the only one. See what other startups failed in the realm of robotics, smart suitcases, and developer software.

null play

null

(Pitchbook)

Just because everyone from Ashton Kutcher to Kevin Durant are getting into startups doesn't mean they're all success stories.

After all, nine out of 10 startups will end up failing, and that means the money that venture capitalists put into funding these ideas can disappear too. From analyzing just 12 startups that failed this year, PitchBook found that around $1.4 billion in VC funding wasn't enough to save these businesses.

Theranos, a blood-testing startup, is one of 2018's most notable failures. The company racked up close to $1 billion in funding before questions about the technology and fraud charges against the CEO caused the Theranos to dissolve.

Here are 12 startups that failed in 2018:

Theranos — blood-testing technology

Theranos — blood-testing technology play

Theranos — blood-testing technology

(YouTube/TechCrunch)

Year founded: 2003

Valuation: $9 billion

Amount raised: $910 million

Read more about Theranos on PitchBook.



Rethink Robotics — robots for manufacturing industry

Rethink Robotics — robots for manufacturing industry play

Rethink Robotics — robots for manufacturing industry

(Rethink Robotics)

Year founded: 2008

Valuation: $291 million

Amount VC raised: $150 million

Read more about Rethink Robotics on PitchBook.



Shyp — on-demand delivery platform

Shyp — on-demand delivery platform play

Shyp — on-demand delivery platform

(Shyp)

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $275 million

Amount raised: $62 million

Read more about Shyp on PitchBook.



Apprenda — cloud-based software for developers

Apprenda — cloud-based software for developers play

Apprenda — cloud-based software for developers

(Apprenda)

Year founded: 2007

Valuation: $90 million

Amount raised: $56 million

Read more about Apprenda on PitchBook.



Airware — drone analytics provider

Airware — drone analytics provider play

Airware — drone analytics provider

(Airware)

Year founded: 2011

Valuation: $59 million

Amount raised: $104 million

Read more about Airware on PitchBook.



Alta Motors — electric motorcycles

Alta Motors — electric motorcycles play

Alta Motors — electric motorcycles

(Alta Motors)

Year founded: 2010

Valuation: Unknown ($55 million in November 2016)

Amount raised: $44 million

Read more about Alta Motors on PitchBook.



Primary Data — automation software platform

Primary Data — automation software platform play

Primary Data — automation software platform

(Primary Data)

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $52 million

Amount raised: $89 million

Read more about Primary Data on PitchBook.



CareSync — one-stop software for personal health information

CareSync — one-stop software for personal health information play

CareSync — one-stop software for personal health information

(Apple App Store/CareSync)

Year founded: 2011

Valuation: $46 million

Amount raised: $26 million

Read more about CareSync on PitchBook.



Bluesmart — smart suitcases

Bluesmart — smart suitcases play

Bluesmart — smart suitcases

(Bluesmart)

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $41 million

Amount raised: $30 million

Read more about Bluesmart on PitchBook.



Lantern — smartphone app for therapy

Lantern — smartphone app for therapy play

Lantern — smartphone app for therapy

(Lantern)

Year founded: 2012

Valuation: $37 million

Amount raised: $22 million

Read more about Lantern on PitchBook.



Raden — smart suitcases

Raden — smart suitcases play

Raden — smart suitcases

(Business Insider)

Year founded: 2015

Valuation: $12 million

Amount raised: $3.5 million

Read more about Raden on PitchBook.



Fieldbook — spreadsheet-to-database software

Fieldbook — spreadsheet-to-database software play

Fieldbook — spreadsheet-to-database software

(Fieldbook/Product Hunt)

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $11 million

Amount raised: $3 million

Read more about Fieldbook on PitchBook.



