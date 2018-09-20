13 songs you had no idea were written by Prince

news

Prince died over two years ago, but his catalog of songs left an indelible mark on the music industry.

While he was making albums of his own, Prince, a prolific songwriter and musician, also wrote and produced songs for other artists. And some of them turned into major hits. There are also quite a few covers of Prince songs that became hits for other artists, like Cyndi Lauper, Sinead O'Connor, and Alicia Keys.

Prince often used a pen name in these collaborations with other artists to keep his own spotlight away from the songs.

Here are 13 songs by other artists that were actually written by Prince:

The Bangles — "Manic Monday" (1986)

Prince wrote "Manic Monday" for the '80s girl group The Bangles under the pen name "Christopher." The track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1986.

Listen to the song here.

Sinead O'Connor — "Nothing Compares 2 U" (1990)

Prince wrote the original version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" for the eponymous 1985 album by The Family, a band signed to his Paisley Park Records label.

The song only became a hit five years later when Sinead O'Connor covered the ballad in 1990. O'Connor's version went platinum and topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Listen to the song here.

Stevie Nicks — "Stand Back" (1983)

Nicks cowrote "Stand Back" with Prince, and she credited Prince's hit song "Little Red Corvette" as the inspiration for it. Nicks' song hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983.

Listen to the song here.

Alicia Keys — "How Come You Don't Call Me" (2001)

Prince released his version of this song, "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?" as a B-side to his 1982 hit single "1999." Keys covered the piano-led track on her debut 2001 album, "Songs in A Minor."

Listen to the song here.

Madonna — "Love Song" (1989)

Prince cowrote "Love Song" with Madonna for her 1989 album "Like a Prayer." He also contributed vocals to the song.

Listen to the song here.

Chaka Khan — "I Feel For You" (1984)

"I Feel For You" first appeared on Prince's 1979 self-titled album, but it hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Chaka Khan's revamped cover of it in 1984.

Listen to the song here.

Sheena Easton — "Sugar Walls" (1984)

Prince wrote "Sugar Walls" for the Scottish pop singer Sheena Easton under the pen name "Alexander Nevermind." The song hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984.

Listen to the song here.

The Time — “Jungle Love" (1984)

Morris Day of The Time and Prince wrote many songs together, including the 1984 hit "Jungle Love," which appeared in Prince's "Purple Rain" film of the same year.

The Time performed "Jungle Love" in a tribute to Prince with Bruno Mars at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Listen to the song here.

Cyndi Lauper — "When You Were Mine" (1983)

"When You Were Mine" first appeared on Prince's 1980 album "Dirty Mind," and Cyndi Lauper covered it on her 1983 album, "She's So Unusual."

Listen to the song here.

Patti Labelle — "Yo Mister" (1989)

Prince wrote and produced "Yo Mister" for LaBelle's 1989 album, "Be Yourself." The song hit No. 6 on the Billboard R&B chart but failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to the song here.

Martika — "Love... Thy Will Be Done," Martika (1991)

Prince and Maritka wrote this song together. It started out as a hymn that Martika had written in a notebook, and Prince's songwriting and production helped turn it into a top 10 single off Martika's 1991 album, "Martika's Kitchen."

Listen to the song here.

Kenny Rogers — "You're My Love" (1986)

Prince used the alias "Joey Coco" to write the ballad "You're My Love" for country singer Kenny Rogers' 1986 album "They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To."

Listen to the song here.

Kate Bush — "Why Should I Love You?"

Kate Bush's esoteric songwriting clashes brilliantly with Prince's electro-funk production on the album track "Why Should I Love You?" from Bush's 1993 LP, "The Red Shoes."

Listen to the song here.