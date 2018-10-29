Pulse.com.gh logo
Three-quarters of Venice, Italy was under water on Monday as a storm brought a historic flood to the city.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Three-quarters of Venice, Italy was underwater on Monday as a storm brought a historic flood to the city.

Heavy winds raised the water levels by more than five feet, causing the worst flooding in a decade.

Residents and tourists alike struggled to get around the city, even in tall rain boots, and several tourist attractions were shut down as locals dealt with the rising waters.

Here are some of the most dramatic pictures from the overwhelming flood.

St. Mark's Square was closed to the public as water levels rose.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Residents and tourists alike struggled to get around the city in tall rain boots.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



During times of flooding, the city erects elevated platforms to help people get around above the water. But they were later taken out when the water levels got too high and they risked being washed away.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Officials estimate that 75% of the city was under water on Monday, as high-tide exacerbated the already extreme flooding.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Venice is used to flooding, but this was an exceptional case.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: AP



Local officials say the waters reached as high as 5.12 feet, making it the worst flooding since December 2008.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Venice is currently in the middle of its flooding season, called acqua alta, which usually happens from autumn to spring.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro says the flooding would not have happened if the city's project Moses had been completed.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: AP



Project Moses is a series of underwater barriers that the city is creating to prevent the lagoon from being flooded when the tide reaches above 43 inches, which happens about four times a year.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: AP



But the project is long-overdue, the high cost and a series of corruption scandals have slowed its progress.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: AP



Over the weekend, a marathon took place in Venice and the participants had to run through the rising waters.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Sources: Reuters, Runners World



Shop owners tried to keep the water out of their stores through pumps and metal or wooden barriers.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Source: AP



Elsewhere in Italy, six people died in the storm after they were hit by trees or debris.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Sources: AP, Reuters



Go to Pulse.com.gh

