14 photos of people lighting up after Canada legalized weed

Canada became the first G7 country to legalize marijuana sales nationwide on Wednesday. The country became the second in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize the drug for all adults. Canadians queued overnight to buy products and celebrated by smoking in parks.

People gathered in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park for a 'smoke out' on Wednesday.

Canada became the first G7 country to legalize marijuana sales nationwide on Wednesday.

The country is the second in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize the drug for all adults.

Some Canadians queued overnight to get their products early, while others celebrated in nightclubs as clocks struck midnight.

Some parks were full of people smoking as users celebrated the new law.

Here is what Canada looked like yesterday.

People gathered in a concert venue in Toronto to watch the 'bud drop' at the stroke of midnight.

Many people stayed up overnight, queuing for the stores to open.

Many people stayed up overnight, queuing for the stores to open.

The bill legalizes marijuana, but leaves it up to each province to set age limits and decide how to sell it. Some provinces, like Ontario — Canada's most populous province and financial center — don't have physical stores.



And they cheered when the doors were opened.

Some showed off their purchases.

Some showed off their purchases.

And many chose to celebrate publicly. Users congregated at Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park for a "smoke out."

And many chose to celebrate publicly. Users congregated at Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park for a "smoke out."

There were even some props involved.

There were even some props involved.

Crowds gathered to smoke.

Crowds gathered to smoke.

And some people waved some cleverly redesigned national flags.

And some people waved some cleverly redesigned national flags.

Shoppers had a wide selection of products to chose from in stores.

Shoppers had a wide selection of products to chose from in stores.

And stores were keen to show off what they had to offer.

And stores were keen to show off what they had to offer.

Vaporizers, edibles, and marijuana-infused beverages are expected to be made legal sometime next year.



People celebrated on the street....

People celebrated on the street....

... in parks ...

... in parks ...

... and on their bikes.

... and on their bikes.

People even shared their cannabis for a communal joint.

People even shared their cannabis for a communal joint.

